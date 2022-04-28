Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. 2CRSi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2CRSI   FR0013341781

2CRSI

(2CRSI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/28 11:35:08 am EDT
4.770 EUR   +2.36%
CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021/22 : 182.0m
PU
2CRSI SA : Consolidated revenue for fiscal year 2021/22: ?182.0m
EQ
2CRSI : New order for several thousand servers in Cloud Computing
PU
Consolidated revenue for fiscal year 2021/22: 182.0m

04/28/2022 | 04:53pm EDT
Press release

Consolidated revenue for fiscal year 2021/22: 182.0m

  • Growth target achieved: +11.4%, despite the shortage context

  • An increasingly diversified customer portfolio

A good start to the 2022/23 financial year

Strasbourg (France), April 28, 2022 - 2CRSi (EPA: 2CRSI, ISIN code: FR0013341781), a manufacturer of sustainable IT solutions, publishes its revenue for the fiscal year 2021/22, ended February 28, 2022.

Financial year 2021/22 revenue

IFRS

In € million

FY 2021/22

FY 2020/21

Change

Period

1 March 2020 - 28 February 2021

Consolidated revenue

182.0

163.3

+11.4%

Note: FY 2021/22 data currently being audited.

« With revenue growth in line with our expectations despite an environment disrupted by component shortages, we are satisfied with the year's performance, to which all the Group's teams contributed », says Alain Wilmouth, co-founder and Chairman of 2CRSi.

For the financial year 2021/22, 2CRSi's consolidated revenue is €182.0m, a sharp increase of +11.4% compared to the financial year 2020/21 - a performance in line with the announced objective of double-digit growth in consolidated revenue.

Diversification of the customer portfolio

In parallel with the growth in revenue, the 2CRSi Group continues to diversify its customer portfolio:

  • The Group's largest customer represents 8% of the year's total revenue, compared to 11% in 2020/21;

  • The Group's top 10 customers account for 35% of the year's revenue, compared with 43% in 2020/21.

A good start to 2022/23

Following a satisfactory 2021/22 financial year, the Group confirms it is going ahead with the development of its activities.

This positive dynamic is underpinned in particular by (i) commercial success in historical countries with a 5-year €73 million contract in high-performance computing (HPC) in Europe, and another contract for several thousand servers for a customer whose orders could reach €18 million in the current financial year, (ii) business development in the United States with a first distribution agreement with TD Synnex, a leader in IT distribution, and (iii) the intensification of R&D activities with the start of "The European Pilot" project and co-development of new products with Kalray, among others.

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of €182 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts

2CRSi

Actifin

Actifin

Marie de Lauzon

Simon Derbanne

Mathias Jordan

COO

Financial Communication

Financial PR

investors@2crsi.com

sderbanne@actifin.fr

mjordan@actifin.fr

+33 3 68 41 10 70

+ 33 1 56 88 11 14

+ 33 1 56 88 11 26

Disclaimer

2CRSI SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 20:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
