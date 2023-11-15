Press Release

Availability of the annual financial report

Strasbourg (France), November 15th, 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), designer and

manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT solutions, announces the

publication of its 2022/23 annual financial report.

2CRSi announces that, as of today, its definitive 2022/23 annual financial report (for the period March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023), including the Auditors' reports, is now available to the public on its website.

The Auditors have expressed a qualified opinion on 2CRSi’s consolidated accounts concerning the estimated financial impact of the sale of Boston Limited. In response to a request from the Financial Markets Authority (AMF), this press release includes the exact terms of this qualified opinion:

"Note 5.1.3 to the consolidated financial statements concerning post-balance sheet events states that your company sold the shares in Boston Ltd in June 2023. Contrary to the provisions of IAS 10, the appendix do not disclose the estimated financial impact on the Group's financial accounts, including commitments taken with the purchaser, of this significant subsequent event."

The company points out that this qualified opinion results from the strict confidentiality obligations imposed by the buyer of Boston Limited.

Compared to the version communicated on October 27, 2023, the following changes have been made:

Amendment to the latest cash position (November 6).

Section B 5.6.1 Liquidity risk page 112

Inclusion of a note referring to it in the following paragraphs:

Section C.4 Cash flow statement page 117

Section C 5.2 General principles, business continuity page 122

Section C 5.7.3 Financial risk management and assessment page 157

Section D 3.2 Accounting rules and methods page 172

Section A 2 MISSION, VISION, STRATEGY, AND OUTLOOK page 38

Modification of the paragraph on the outlook for 2023/24

Section B 2.2 LEGAL ORGANIZATION CHART page 59

Update of the legal organizational chart as of 30/06/2023

Section B 3 REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Various minor modifications:

B 3.2.5 Functions performed by the administrators page 81

B 3.2.10 Composition of the Board of Directors page 87

B 3.3.5 Equity ratios page 93

Section C 5.7.2 – RELATED PARTIES page 155

Clarification in the notes of the table

Section C 5.7.6 FEES OF THE STATUTORY AUDITORS page 158

Minor modification in the subtotal of the table

The final annual financial report is available on the company's website, under the investors section: https://investors.2crsi.com/en/annual-reports-registration-documents/.

With this definitive publication, the quotation of the 2CRSi stock will resume in the coming days, subject to Euronext's validation.

Next appointment: Annual General Meeting on November 30, 2023.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets customized, eco-responsible high-performance IT servers. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

