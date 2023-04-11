ERRATUM 2CRSi SA: Financial calendar

2CRSi SA

Strasbourg (France), April 11th 2023 – 2CRSi, designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, informs the market of its upcoming financial events:

Thuesday, May 2nd 2023 : Annual revenues 2022/2023, after market Thursday, June 29th 2023 : Annual results 2022/2023, after market Thursday, August 31th 2023 : General Shareholders' Meeting Thursday, October 26th 2023 : First half-year revenues 2023/2024, after market Tuesday, December 19th 2023 : First half-year results 2023/2024, after market





About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg, 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, custom-made, eco-responsible computer servers. For the fiscal year 2021-2022, the Group generated revenues of 183.6 million euros. The Group now has approximately 390 employees and markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth on November 25, 2022. For more information: www.2crsi.com



Contacts 2CRSi

2CRSi

Joseph Gonnachon

Chief Marketing Officer

investors@2crsi.com

03 68 41 10 70 Actifin

Lucie Morlot

Financial Communication lucie.morlot@actifin.fr

01 80 18 26 33 Actifin

Mathias Jordan

Press Relations

mjordan@actifin.fr

01 56 88 11 26

