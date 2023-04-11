Advanced search
    AL2SI   FR0013341781

2CRSI

(AL2SI)
11:35:09 2023-04-11 am EDT
2.200 EUR   -1.35%
ERRATUM 2CRSi SA: Financial calendar

04/11/2023 | 12:26pm EDT
2CRSi SA
ERRATUM 2CRSi SA: Financial calendar

11-Apr-2023 / 18:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release


Financial calendar





Strasbourg (France), April 11th 2023 – 2CRSi, designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, informs the market of its upcoming financial events:  
 
  • Thuesday, May 2nd 2023: Annual revenues 2022/2023, after market
 
  • Thursday, June 29th 2023: Annual results 2022/2023, after market
 
  • Thursday, August 31th 2023: General Shareholders' Meeting
 
  • Thursday, October 26th 2023: First half-year revenues 2023/2024, after market
 
  • Tuesday, December 19th 2023: First half-year results 2023/2024, after market



About 2CRSi
Founded in Strasbourg, 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, custom-made, eco-responsible computer servers. For the fiscal year 2021-2022, the Group generated revenues of 183.6 million euros. The Group now has approximately 390 employees and markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth on November 25, 2022. For more information: www.2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi
 
2CRSi
Joseph Gonnachon
Chief Marketing Officer
investors@2crsi.com
03 68 41 10 70 		Actifin
Lucie Morlot
Financial Communication lucie.morlot@actifin.fr
01 80 18 26 33 		Actifin
Mathias Jordan
Press Relations
mjordan@actifin.fr
01 56 88 11 26

 
Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Financial calendar

Language: English
Company: 2CRSi SA
32, rue Jacobi-Netter
67200 Strasbourg
France
Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70
E-mail: investors@2crsi.com
Internet: www.2crsi.com
ISIN: FR0013341781
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1605181
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1605181  11-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1605181&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
