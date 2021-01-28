2G Energy AG: Correction to the notification of January 27, 2021

DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Heek, January 28, 2021 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) announces, according to the information from the investor, that the capital increase reported yesterday is based on an investment by a mutual fund managed by the Asset Management of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg) and not on an investment by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg).

2G company profile

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer of decentralized energy supply systems. With the development, production and technical installation, as well as digital grid integration, of combined heat and power systems, the company offers comprehensive solutions in the growing market for highly efficient combined heat and power (CHP) systems. Aftersales and maintenance services comprise an important additional performance criterion. The product range especially includes CHP modules in the 20 kW and 4,500 kW range for operation utilizing natural gas, biogas, as well as other lean gases and hydrogen. Worldwide, more than 6,500 installed 2G systems in various applications supply electrical and thermal energy to a broad spectrum of customers including companies in the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, public energy utilities, and municipal and local government authorities.

2G benefits from global long-term trends that make efficient and decentralized energy solutions ever more important. These trends include not only rising energy demand but also the need to conserve natural resources. The parallel generation of electrical and thermal energy makes CHP technology more efficient and climate-compatible than conventional energy production methods, especially when, for example, hydrogen of regenerative origin is utilized as fuel. 2G power plants can offset wind and solar power plant production fluctuations as required, thereby forming a backbone technology for future supply concepts. 2G's customers thereby benefit consistently from economically and ecologically highly beneficial innovations that rapidly pay for themselves and create extensive added values.

2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in gas engine technology for natural gas, hydrogen and biogas applications, as well as in specific software development. Moreover, in the energy revolution's future electricity market design, the digitalization that 2G consistently implements forms an indispensable system-relevant element in combination with solar, wind, biogas and natural gas producers, and establishes a high barrier to market entry for competitors.

2G employs around 700 staff at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at five other European locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 236 million in the 2019 financial year. 2G was founded in 1995 and has been listed on the stock market since 2007. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) are listed in the "Scale" segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As of Tuesday, June 30, 2020, company founders Christian Grotholt and Ludger Gausling held a 52.3 % interest in the company, with the free float amounting to 47.7 %.

