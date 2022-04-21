2G Energy AG lifts Q1 new order intake to EUR 53.6 million (previous year: EUR 46.4 million)

DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Dividend

Corporate News Heek, April 21, 2022

- Increasing interest in CHP systems powered by alternative gases

- 2G receives ISO 27001 certification for data security

- Management and Supervisory boards propose dividend of EUR 0.50 per share

Heek, April 21, 2022 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading producers of gas driven combined heat and power (CHP) systems, boosted its first quarter new order intake by 15.4 % year-on-year. In total, new orders were acquired with a total value of EUR 53.6 million (previous year: EUR 46.4 million).

The composition of new order intake in the past quarter is as follows:

2022 2021 Change EUR m in % EUR m in % EUR m in % Germany 28.4 53 % 21.1 45 % + 7.3 + 34 % Rest of Europe 17.5 33 % 15.0 32 % + 2.5 + 17 % North/Central America 3.9 7 % 8.4 18 % - 4.5 - 55 % Asia/Australia 2.0 4 % 0.7 2 % + 1.3 >100 % Rest of the world 1.9 4 % 1.2 3 % + 0.7 + 56 % Total 53.6 100 % 46.4 100 % + 7.2 + 15 %

"It is still too early to analyze the impact of the war in Ukraine on specific ordering behavior," comments CEO Christian Grotholt. "Since the war began, we have noted some reticence on the part of our industrial customers, who are usually interested in natural gas powered CHP systems, even though the economics of CHP applications often improve as natural gas and electricity prices rise. By contrast, new order intake for CHP systems that run on alternative gases is picking up noticeably."

2G receives ISO 27001 certification for information security

2G has long attached great importance to information security and has generally ascribed a high priority to the investments required in this area. For approximately two years, 2G has worked substantially on organizational improvements to implement a process model that delivers extensive protection against cyberattacks, extortion attempts, and loss of data or control.

These efforts were audited in March, and since the end of March 2G has been certified according to the leading international standard, ISO 27001 Data Security.

"ISO 27001 is not limited to IT processes, but also sheds light on accompanying aspects such as organization, personnel and buildings," notes CFO Friedrich Pehle. "After all, data security is becoming an increasingly significant competitive factor. This is especially true for operators of critical infrastructures, who are obligated by the German Information Security Act (BSI Act) to ensure a minimum level of IT security."



Dividend of EUR 0.50 per share proposed

Based on the EUR 9.2 million of unappropriated profit generated in the 2021 financial year, the Management and Supervisory boards have authorized a proposal to the AGM to be held on June 3, 2022 to approve an 11 % year-on-year increase in the dividend to a level of 50 euro cents per share for the past financial year. 2G has thus been paying an annual dividend since it began paying dividends for the 2011 financial year, the amount of which has either remained stable or been adjusted upwards.

Annual Report 2021 now available for download

The audited consolidated financial statements, the 2021 annual report and a multi-year overview of key figures are available for download in German and English at https://www.2-g.com/en/financial-publications/.

2G company portrait

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer of decentralized energy supply systems. With the development, production and technical installation as well as digital grid integration of combined heat and power systems (CHPs), the company offers comprehensive solutions in the growth market for highly efficient CHPs. Aftersales and maintenance services comprise an important additional performance criterion. The product range especially includes CHP modules in the 20 kW and 4,500 kW range for operation utilizing hydrogen, natural gas, biogas, as well as other lean gases. Worldwide, more than 7,000 installed 2G systems in various applications supply electrical and thermal energy to a broad spectrum of customers including companies in the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, public energy utilities, and municipal and local government authorities.

2G benefits from global long-term trends that make efficient and decentralized energy solutions ever more important. These trends include not only rising energy demand but also the need to conserve natural resources. The parallel generation of electrical and thermal energy makes CHP technology more efficient and climate-compatible than conventional energy coversion methods, especially when, for example, hydrogen of regenerative origin is harnessed as fuel. 2G power plants can offset wind and solar power plant production fluctuations as required, thereby forming a backbone technology for future supply concepts, especially in the deployment of hydrogen engines. 2G's customers thereby derive consistent benefits from economically and ecologically highly beneficial innovations that rapidly pay for themselves and create extensive added values.

2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in gas engine technology for hydrogen, natural gas and biogas applications, as well as in specific software development. Moreover, in the energy revolution's future electricity market design, the digitalization that 2G consistently implements forms an indispensable system-relevant element in combination with solar, wind, biogas and natural gas producers, and establishes a high barrier to market entry for competitors.

2G employs around 750 staff at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at five other European locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 266 million in the 2021 financial year. 2G was founded in 1995 and has been listed on the stock market since 2007. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) are listed in the "Scale" segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

