Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. 2G Energy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2GB   DE000A0HL8N9

2G ENERGY AG

(2GB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/21 08:03:47 am EDT
122.30 EUR   +3.29%
07:54a2G ENERGY AG LIFTS Q1 NEW ORDER INTAKE TO EUR 53.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR : EUR 46.4 million)
EQ
07:52a2G Energy AG plans share split following a capital increase from company funds
EQ
03/312G ENERGY AG GROWS EBIT TO EUR 17.9 MILLION IN FY 2021 (PREVIOUS YEAR : EUR 16.4 million)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2G Energy AG plans share split following a capital increase from company funds

04/21/2022 | 07:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/AGM/EGM
2G Energy AG plans share split following a capital increase from company funds

21-Apr-2022 / 13:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

2G Energy AG plans share split following a capital increase from company funds


Heek, 21. April 2022 - The Management Board of 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to propose that the annual general meeting scheduled for June 3, 2022 should adopt a resolution to apply Company funds from EUR 4,485,000.00 in the amount of EUR 13,455,000.00 to increase the Company's capital to EUR 17,940,000.00 (as per §§ 207 ff. of the German Stock Corporation Act). It is intended to carry out the capital increase by issuing 13,455,000 new bearer shares each representing a nominal EUR 1.00 in capital stock, with the effect that three new shares will therefore be issued for each old share. Subject to the resolution being approved by the annual general meeting, the new shares will carry an entitlement to share in profits with effect from January 1, 2022.

The existing interests in the Company currently held by shareholders will not be altered in any way either by the increase in capital out of Company funds or by the share split. In the event that the proposed resolutions are approved by the annual general meeting and the amendments to the articles of association are entered in the Commercial Register, three new shares will automatically be issued for each existing share.
An expected consequence of the then increased number of shares in the company by a factor of 4 (share split) is a corresponding adjustment of the stock exchange price and, as a consequence, an even higher attractiveness, especially for private investors, and a further increase in liquidity in stock exchange trading.
It is anticipated that the agenda for the 2022 annual general meeting including the proposed resolutions will be published in the Federal Official Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) at the end of April 2022.


Contact:
2G Energy AG
Friedrich Pehle, CFO
Benzstr. 3, 48619 Heek
Tel: +49 (0) 2568 93 47 - 2636
Fax: +49 (0) 2568 93 47 - 15
E-Mail: ir@2-g.com
Web: www.2-g.com

End of inside information

21-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 2G Energy AG
Benzstr. 3
48619 Heek
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2568-9347-0
Fax: +49 (0)2568-9347-15
E-mail: service@2-g.de
Internet: www.2-g.de
ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9
WKN: A0HL8N
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1332167

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1332167  21-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1332167&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about 2G ENERGY AG
07:54a2G ENERGY AG LIFTS Q1 NEW ORDER INTA : EUR 46.4 million)
EQ
07:52a2G Energy AG plans share split following a capital increase from company funds
EQ
03/312G ENERGY AG GROWS EBIT TO EUR 17.9 : EUR 16.4 million)
PU
03/312G ENERGY AG GROWS EBIT TO EUR 17.9 : EUR 16.4 million)
EQ
03/312G Energy AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
03/312G Energy AG acquired 40% stake in Kwk-Tec Gmbh.
CI
03/312G Energy AG acquired Senertec Kraft-WÄRme-Energiesysteme Gmbh.
CI
02/242G Energy AG closes FY 2021 with strong final spurt in business with both new equipmen..
EQ
01/202G ENERGY AG GROWS FOURTH-QUARTER NE : EUR 36.8 million)
EQ
01/192G ENERGY AG : Management Board increases sales forecast for 2022 to EUR 280 to 310 millio..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 266 M 289 M 289 M
Net income 2021 12,2 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net cash 2021 15,1 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,2x
Yield 2021 0,39%
Capitalization 531 M 577 M 577 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 770
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart 2G ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
2G Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 2G ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 118,40 €
Average target price 136,00 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Grotholt Chief Executive Officer
Friedrich Pehle Chief Financial Officer
Lukas Lenz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Grewe Chief Technology Officer
Ludger Holtkamp Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
2G ENERGY AG14.73%577
ABB LTD-13.84%61 289
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-13.27%31 926
KONE OYJ-26.03%26 232
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-22.75%21 485
TBEA CO., LTD.-6.85%11 638