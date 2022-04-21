DGAP-Ad-hoc: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/AGM/EGM

2G Energy AG plans share split following a capital increase from company funds



2G Energy AG plans share split following a capital increase from company funds



Heek, 21. April 2022 - The Management Board of 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to propose that the annual general meeting scheduled for June 3, 2022 should adopt a resolution to apply Company funds from EUR 4,485,000.00 in the amount of EUR 13,455,000.00 to increase the Company's capital to EUR 17,940,000.00 (as per §§ 207 ff. of the German Stock Corporation Act). It is intended to carry out the capital increase by issuing 13,455,000 new bearer shares each representing a nominal EUR 1.00 in capital stock, with the effect that three new shares will therefore be issued for each old share. Subject to the resolution being approved by the annual general meeting, the new shares will carry an entitlement to share in profits with effect from January 1, 2022.

The existing interests in the Company currently held by shareholders will not be altered in any way either by the increase in capital out of Company funds or by the share split. In the event that the proposed resolutions are approved by the annual general meeting and the amendments to the articles of association are entered in the Commercial Register, three new shares will automatically be issued for each existing share.

An expected consequence of the then increased number of shares in the company by a factor of 4 (share split) is a corresponding adjustment of the stock exchange price and, as a consequence, an even higher attractiveness, especially for private investors, and a further increase in liquidity in stock exchange trading.

It is anticipated that the agenda for the 2022 annual general meeting including the proposed resolutions will be published in the Federal Official Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) at the end of April 2022.



