PRESS RELEASE : 2G Energy AG: Correction to the notification of January 27, 2021

2G ENERGY AG

(2GB)
2G Energy AG: Correction to the notification of January 27, 2021

01/28/2021 | 01:56pm EST
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
2G Energy AG: Correction to the notification of January 27, 2021 
2021-01-28 / 19:53 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Heek, January 28, 2021 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) announces, according to the information from the investor, 
that the capital increase reported yesterday is based on an investment by a mutual fund managed by the Asset Management 
of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg) and not on an investment by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG 
(Berenberg). 
2G company profile 
The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer of decentralized energy supply systems. With the 
development, production and technical installation, as well as digital grid integration, of combined heat and power 
systems, the company offers comprehensive solutions in the growing market for highly efficient combined heat and power 
(CHP) systems. Aftersales and maintenance services comprise an important additional performance criterion. The product 
range especially includes CHP modules in the 20 kW and 4,500 kW range for operation utilizing natural gas, biogas, as 
well as other lean gases and hydrogen. Worldwide, more than 6,500 installed 2G systems in various applications supply 
electrical and thermal energy to a broad spectrum of customers including companies in the housing industry, 
agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, public energy utilities, and municipal and local government 
authorities. 
2G benefits from global long-term trends that make efficient and decentralized energy solutions ever more important. 
These trends include not only rising energy demand but also the need to conserve natural resources. The parallel 
generation of electrical and thermal energy makes CHP technology more efficient and climate-compatible than 
conventional energy production methods, especially when, for example, hydrogen of regenerative origin is utilized as 
fuel. 2G power plants can offset wind and solar power plant production fluctuations as required, thereby forming a 
backbone technology for future supply concepts. 2G's customers thereby benefit consistently from economically and 
ecologically highly beneficial innovations that rapidly pay for themselves and create extensive added values. 
2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in gas 
engine technology for natural gas, hydrogen and biogas applications, as well as in specific software development. 
Moreover, in the energy revolution's future electricity market design, the digitalization that 2G consistently 
implements forms an indispensable system-relevant element in combination with solar, wind, biogas and natural gas 
producers, and establishes a high barrier to market entry for competitors. 
2G employs around 700 staff at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at five other European 
locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 236 million in the 2019 
financial year. 2G was founded in 1995 and has been listed on the stock market since 2007. The shares of 2G Energy 
(ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) are listed in the "Scale" segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As of Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 
company founders Christian Grotholt and Ludger Gausling held a 52.3 % interest in the company, with the free float 
amounting to 47.7 %. 
2021 calendar dates 
February 25 Announcement of preliminary 2020 consolidated net sales 
March 25 Preliminary results for the FY ending December 31, 2020, 2021 guidance 
26. March Metzler MicroCap Days 
14.-15 April Warburg Renewables Conference 
April 29 Publication of the consolidated financial statements for the FY ending December 31, 2020 
May 17 Q1 key figures and business trends 
May 17-19 Spring Conference, Frankfurt am Main 
June 15 Ordinary AGM, Ahaus 
September 9 Consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2021 
November 18 Q3 key figures and business trends 
November German Equity Capital Forum, Frankfurt am Main 
IR contact 
2G Energy AG 
Benzstr. 3, 48619 Heek 
Telephone: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795 
Fax: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-15 
Email: ir@2-g.de 
Internet: www.2-g.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-01-28 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      2G Energy AG 
              Benzstr. 3 
              48619 Heek 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)2568-9347-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)2568-9347-15 
E-mail:       service@2-g.de 
Internet:     www.2-g.de 
ISIN:         DE000A0HL8N9 
WKN:          A0HL8N 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1164246 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1164246 2021-01-28

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2021 13:55 ET (18:55 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 245 M 297 M 297 M
Net income 2020 10,8 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net cash 2020 11,0 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,9x
Yield 2020 0,60%
Capitalization 402 M 487 M 488 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 666
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart 2G ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
2G Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 2G ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 85,53 €
Last Close Price 90,80 €
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target -5,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Grotholt Chief Executive Officer
Lukas Lenz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludger Holtkamp Chief Operating Officer
Friedrich Pehle Chief Financial Officer
Wiebe Hofstra Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
2G ENERGY AG1.11%487
ABB LTD7.69%61 632
KONE OYJ-0.24%41 574
SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.-1.17%28 497
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-1.41%15 264
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED19.75%11 517
