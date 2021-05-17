PRESS RELEASE : 2G Energy AG reporting dynamic first quarter growth

Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. 2G Energy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2GB   DE000A0HL8N9

2G ENERGY AG

(2GB)
2G Energy AG reporting dynamic first quarter growth

05/17/2021
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results 
2G Energy AG reporting dynamic first quarter growth 
2021-05-17 / 08:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Corporate News Heek, May 17, 2021 
2G Energy AG reporting dynamic first quarter growth 
- Sales revenues increase to EUR 43.2 million (previous year: EUR 32.0 million); EBIT stands at EUR 0.3 million (prior 
year: EUR 0.5 million) 
- Total operating performance in Q1 recorded at EUR 47.6 million (previous year: EUR 52.3 million) 
- Further gains in order intake in April to EUR 16.3 million (previous year: EUR 15.1 million) 
Heek, May 17, 2021 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the leading international manufacturers of gas-fired 
combined heat and power (CHP) plants, can now look back on a very good start to the new year 2021, following on from a 
successful fiscal year 2020. In the first three months, sales revenues were up by 35% to EUR 43.2 million. 
"In view of the strong final settlement in the first quarter, combined with the continued high order backlog at the end 
of the quarter of EUR 136 million, we are confident with regard to our sales forecast, which currently still assumes 
unchanged annual sales in the range of EUR 245 million to EUR 260 million," as CFO Friedrich Pehle stated. 
The usual company vacations at the turn of the year were extended by one week this year for reasons of infection 
protection. Nevertheless, total operating performance was down only disproportionately by EUR 4.7 million, as further 
efficiency gains in the context of the lead-to-lean project had a dampening effect. Both effects were reflected in a 
EUR 0.2 million EBIT reduction. 
As in the first three months of the current fiscal year, order intake in April, at EUR 16.3 million, again exceeded the 
already high prior-year level of EUR 15.1 million. Foreign business made a major contribution here, accounting for 
around 45% of the total. In particular, the markets in France (EUR 2.6 million) and in Asia and Australia (EUR 1.9 
million) played a decisive role. 
Distortions on the procurement side, as evident in many other industries, have not yet impacted on 2G's delivery 
capabilities. 
2G company portrait 
The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer of decentralized energy supply systems. With the 
development, production and technical installation as well as digital grid integration of combined heat and power 
systems (CHPs), the company offers comprehensive solutions in the growth market for highly efficient CHPs. Aftersales 
and maintenance services comprise an important additional performance criterion. The product range especially includes 
CHP modules in the 20 kW and 4,500 kW range for operation utilizing natural gas, biogas, as well as other lean gases 
and hydrogen. Worldwide, more than 6,500 installed 2G systems in various applications supply electrical and thermal 
energy to a broad spectrum of customers including companies in the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and 
industrial companies, public energy utilities, and municipal and local government authorities. 
2G benefits from global long-term trends that make efficient and decentralized energy solutions ever more important. 
These trends include not only rising energy demand but also the need to conserve natural resources. The parallel 
generation of electrical and thermal energy makes CHP technology more efficient and climate-compatible than 
conventional energy production methods, especially when, for example, hydrogen of regenerative origin is harnessed as 
fuel. 2G power plants can offset wind and solar power plant production fluctuations as required, thereby forming a 
backbone technology for future supply concepts, especially in the deployment of hydrogen engines. 2G's customers 
thereby derive consistent benefits from economically and ecologically highly beneficial innovations that rapidly pay 
for themselves and create extensive added values. 
2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in gas 
engine technology for natural gas, hydrogen and biogas applications, as well as in specific software development. 
Moreover, in the energy revolution's future electricity market design, the digitalization that 2G consistently 
implements forms an indispensable system-relevant element in combination with solar, wind, biogas and natural gas 
producers, and establishes a high barrier to market entry for competitors. 
2G employs around 700 staff at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at five other European 
locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 247 million in the 2020 
financial year. 2G was founded in 1995 and has been listed on the stock market since 2007. The shares of 2G Energy 
(ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) are listed in the "Scale" segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As of February 15, 2021, company 
founders Christian Grotholt and Ludger Gausling held a 45.1 % interest in the company, with the free float amounting to 
54.9 %. 
2021 calendar dates 
May 17 Q1              Key financials and business trends 
May 17-19               (Virtual) Spring Conference 
June 15                   Ordinary AGM, Ahaus 
September 9           Consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2021 
November 18 Q3     Key financials and business trends 
November 22-24     (Virtual) German Equity Forum 
IR contact 
2G Energy AG 
Benzstrasse 3, 48619 Heek 
Telephone: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795 
Fax: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-15 
Email: ir@2-g.de 
Internet: www.2-g.de 
2021-05-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:     English 
Company:      2G Energy AG 
              Benzstr. 3 
              48619 Heek 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)2568-9347-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)2568-9347-15 
E-mail:       service@2-g.de 
Internet:     www.2-g.de 
ISIN:         DE000A0HL8N9 
WKN:          A0HL8N 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1196936 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1196936 2021-05-17

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196936&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 259 M 314 M 314 M
Net income 2021 12,6 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net cash 2021 18,6 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 398 M 483 M 483 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 682
Free-Float 47,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Grotholt Chief Executive Officer
Friedrich Pehle Chief Financial Officer
Lukas Lenz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Grewe Chief Technology Officer
Ludger Holtkamp Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
2G ENERGY AG-1.22%483
ABB LTD24.28%68 833
KONE OYJ0.42%42 018
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION16.77%33 851
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG5.79%30 397
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED5.46%11 151