    2INV   DE000A3H3L44

2INVEST AG

(2INV)
2invest : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

06/14/2021 | 10:08am EDT
Release according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG

Heidelberg (pta036/14.06.2021/15:00) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Voting Rights Announcement

1. Details of issuer:
Name: 2invest AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10
Street: Ziegelhäuser Landstr. 3
Postal code: 69120
City: Heidelberg, Germany
2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG
City of registered office, country: Gräfelfing, Germany
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
10.06.2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.06 0.00 5.06 5,748,154
Previous notification (if applicable) 3.10 0 3.10
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) In % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) In % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3H3L44 290,813 0 5.06 0.00
Total: 290,813 5.06
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
0 0.00
Total: 0 0
b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
0 0.00
Total: 0 0
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting: N/A
10. Other useful information
Date
11.06.2021
(end)

emitter: 2invest AG

address: Ziegelhäuser Landstr. 3, 69120 Heidelberg

country: Germany

contact person: Hansjörg Plaggemars

phone: +49 6221 649 240

e-mail: info@2invest-ag.com

website: www.2invest-ag.com

ISIN(s): DE000A3H3L44 (share)

stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich, free market in Hamburg, free market in Dusseldorf; open market in Berlin, Tradegate

[ source: http://www.pressetext.com/news/20210614036 ]

Disclaimer

2Invest AG published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 14:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
