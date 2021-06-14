2invest : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Release according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG
Heidelberg (pta036/14.06.2021/15:00) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement
Voting Rights Announcement
|
1. Details of issuer:
|
Name:
|
2invest AG
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10
|
Street:
|
Ziegelhäuser Landstr. 3
|
Postal code:
|
69120
|
City:
|
Heidelberg, Germany
|
2. Reason for notification:
|
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
Legal entity: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG
|
City of registered office, country: Gräfelfing, Germany
|
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
|
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
10.06.2021
|
6. Total positions
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|
New
|
5.06
|
0.00
|
5.06
|
5,748,154
|
Previous notification (if applicable)
|
3.10
|
0
|
3.10
|
7. Details on total positions
|
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
ISIN
|
Absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
In % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
In % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
DE000A3H3L44
|
290,813
|
0
|
5.06
|
0.00
|
Total:
|
290,813
|
5.06
|
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Maturity / Expiration
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting Rights Absolute
|
Voting Rights in %
|
0
|
0.00
|
Total:
|
0
|
0
|
b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Maturity / Expiration
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical transaction
|
Voting Rights Absolute
|
Voting Rights in %
|
0
|
0.00
|
Total:
|
0
|
0
|
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
|
Date of general meeting: N/A
|
10. Other useful information
|
Date
|
11.06.2021
|
(end)
emitter: 2invest AG
address: Ziegelhäuser Landstr. 3, 69120 Heidelberg
country: Germany
contact person: Hansjörg Plaggemars
phone: +49 6221 649 240
e-mail: info@2invest-ag.com
website: www.2invest-ag.com
ISIN(s): DE000A3H3L44 (share)
stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich, free market in Hamburg, free market in Dusseldorf; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
