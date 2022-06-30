2MX Organic S A : APPROVAL OF THE PROSPECTUS

A copy of the Prospectus will be available on the AMF's website ( www.amf-france.org ) and on 2MX Organic's website ( www.2mxorganic.com ) and obtainable free of charge from 2MX Organic. The summary of the Prospectus is attached to this press release.

Subject to the favorable vote of its shareholders, 2MX Organic will be renamed Teract following the completion of the Contribution. Following the Contribution, InVivo Retail will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of 2MX Organic and InVivo Group will become the controlling shareholder of 2MX Organic.

This approval of the Prospectus by the AMF is another important step leading to the completion of the Contribution before the approval of the Contribution by the shareholders' meeting of 2MX Organic to be held, on July 29, 2022.

Paris, June 30, 2022 - The Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") has approved today under number 22-248 the prospectus (the "Prospectus") prepared by 2MX Organic SA (ISIN: FR0014OOOT90, Euronext Paris), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) having its registered office at 65, rue d'Anjou, 75008 Paris, registered with the Trade and Companies Register of Paris under number 889 017 018 ("2MX Organic"), in the context of the contribution by InVivo Group SAS, to 2MX Organic (the "Contribution"), of 100% of the shares of its subsidiary, InVivo Retail, a French société par actions simplifiée, whose registered office is located at 83, avenue de la Grande Armée, 75116 Paris, registered with the Trade and Companies Register of Paris under the number 801 076 076 ("InVivo Retail").

