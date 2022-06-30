2MX Organic S A : APPROVAL OF THE PROSPECTUS

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada,
Approval of the prospectus by the Autorité des marchés financiers:
another milestone towards the completion of the business combination with
InVivo Retail
Paris, June 30, 2022 - The Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") has approved today under number 22-248 the prospectus (the "Prospectus") prepared by 2MX Organic SA (ISIN: FR0014OOOT90, Euronext Paris), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) having its registered office at 65, rue d'Anjou, 75008 Paris, registered with the Trade and Companies Register of Paris under number 889 017 018 ("2MX Organic"), in the context of the contribution by InVivo Group SAS, to 2MX Organic (the "Contribution"), of 100% of the shares of its subsidiary, InVivo Retail, a French société par actions simplifiée, whose registered office is located at 83, avenue de la Grande Armée, 75116 Paris, registered with the Trade and Companies Register of Paris under the number 801 076 076 ("InVivo Retail").
This approval of the Prospectus by the AMF is another important step leading to the completion of the Contribution before the approval of the Contribution by the shareholders' meeting of 2MX Organic to be held, on July 29, 2022.
Subject to the favorable vote of its shareholders, 2MX Organic will be renamed Teract following the completion of the Contribution. Following the Contribution, InVivo Retail will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of 2MX Organic and InVivo Group will become the controlling shareholder of 2MX Organic.
A copy of the Prospectus will be available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) and on 2MX Organic's website (www.2mxorganic.com) and obtainable free of charge from 2MX Organic. The summary of the Prospectus is attached to this press release.
*
Summary of the Prospectus
SECTION A - Introduction
This summary should be read as an introduction to the Prospectus only. Any decision to invest in the Company should be based on a consideration of this Prospectus as a whole and not just this summary, being specified that investors may lose all or part of the invested capital. Where a claim relating to the information contained in the Prospectus is brought before a court in a Member States of the European Economic Area, the claimant might, under the national legislation of the Member States or countries which are parties to the European Economic Area, have to bear the costs of translating the Prospectus before the judicial proceedings are initiated. Civil liability in relation to this summary attaches only to those persons who are responsible for this Prospectus including any translation thereof but only if this summary is misleading, inaccurate or inconsistent when read together with the other parts of this Prospectus or if it does not provide, when read together with the other parts of this Prospectus, key information in order to aid investors when considering whether to invest in such securities.
Information on the Company
2MX Organic, a French société anonyme à conseil d'administration having its registered office at 65, rue d'Anjou, 75008 Paris, registered with the Trade and Companies Register of Paris under number 889 017 018 (the "Company"). Following the completion of the Contribution, the Company will be renamed "Teract" and the registered office of the Company will be transferred to 83, avenue de la Grande Armée, 75116 Paris. The website of the Company iswww.2mxorganic.com.
The International Securities Identification Number ("ISIN") of the Market Shares is FR0014000T90 (Mnemonic 2MX) and the ISIN of the Market Warrants is FR0014000TB2 (Mnemonic 2MXBS).
The Prospectus was approved on June 30, 2022 by the Autorité des marchés financiers as the competent authority under number 22-248.
SECTION B - Key Information on the issuer
SECTION B1: Who is the issuer of the securities?
Applicable law: French law.
Business Overview prior to the Contribution
The Company was formed for the purpose of acquiring one or more companies operating businesses, or through a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization or similar transaction (a "Business Combination"). The Company was formed by Messrs. Xavier Niel, Matthieu Pigasse and Moez-Alexandre Zouari (acting through and on behalf of their controlled affiliated entities NJJ Capital, Combat Holding and Imanes, respectively) (together the "Founders"). The Company focuses on the completion of an Initial Business Combination with one or several target businesses and/or companies with principal operations in the consumer goods industry in Europe with a dedicated focus on sustainability.
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors") has approved, by an affirmative vote of the majority of the members composing the Board of Directors, including approval by a two-third majority of the independent members composing the Board of Directors (the "Required Majority"), the contribution in kind by InVivo Group of all the shares it holds in the capital of InVivo Retail and representing 100% of its share capital and voting rights (the "Contributed Shares") to the benefit of 2MX Organic. It is proposed to remunerate InVivo Group's Contribution by issung to the benefit of InVivo Group 55,701,278 ordinary shares of a nominal amount of €0.01 each (the "New Ordinary Shares"), to be issued by the 2MX Organic which shall thus increase its share capital by €557,018.78. As a result, InVivo Retail would become awholly-ownedsubsidiary of 2MX Organic and InVivo Group the controlling shareholder of 2MX Organic (the "Initial Business Combination" or the "Contribution").
Until the date of this Prospectus, the Company has pursued its activity of seeking targets in view of completing a Business Combination in accordance with the provisions contemplated by its articles of association and the prospectus approved by the AMF on November 27, 2020 under number 20-583 (the "IPO Prospectus"). The business of the Company before the Contribution is described in the Annual Financial Report which is incorporated by reference in this Prospectus.
Business Overview after the Contribution
After the Contribution, the Company will encompass the activities and business of InVivo Retail. Multi-activity,multi-brand and multi-channel, InVivo Retail operates in three BtoC sectors: garden centers, pet care and food retail. With as strong significant player history in plants and pet care, InVivo Retail has also built up a robust food distribution business based on local, organic products.
Major shareholders of the Company before the Contribution
The table below sets forth the allocation of the Company's share capital as of the date of this Prospectus i.e., prior to the completion of the Contribution and the cancellation of the Market Shares whose redemption will be requested by the holders of Market Shares (the "Dissenting Market Shareholders") for shareholders holding more than 5% of the share capital or voting rights of the Company:
On a non diluted basis
On a diluted basis(1)
% of share
% of share
Market
capital and
Market
capital and
Shareholders
Founders' Shares
Shares
voting rights
Founders' Shares
Shares
voting rights
Imanes
2,499,999
6.67%
2,559,854
5.67%
Palizer(2)
1,800,000
4.80%
2,250,000
4.98%
NJJ Capital
2,499,999
6.67%
2,559,854
5.67%
Combat Holding
2,499,999
6.67%
2,559,854
5.67%
Founders
7,499,997
1,800,000
24.80%
7,679,562
2,250,000
21.98%
JP Morgan Chase & Co
1,890,121
5.04%
Ohter Market Shareholders
26,309,879
70.16%
35,250,000
78.02%
Total
7,499,997
30,000,000
100.00%
7,679,562
37,500,000
100.00%
(1)
(2)
Assuming the conversion of all the Founders' Shares and Market Shares into Ordinary Shares and the exercise of all the Founders' Warrants and Market Warrants by their holders
Palizer is an affiliated company of Imanes
Major shareholders of InVivo Retail before the Contribution
As of the date of this Prospectus (i.e. prior to the completion of the Contribution), InVivo Retail is a wholly-owned subsidiary of InVivo Group.
Major shareholders of the Company after the Contribution
The table below sets forth the allocation of the Company's share capital after the completion of the Contribution resulting in the issuance of 55,701,278 New Ordinary Shares but prior the cancellation of the Market Shares hled by the Dissenting Market Shareholders:
On a non diluted basis
On a diluted basis(1)
Founders'
Market
Ordinay
% of share
Founders'
Market
Ordinay
% of share
Shareholders
Shares
Shares
Shares
capital and
Shares
Shares
Shares
capital and
voting
voting
rights
rights
Imanes
2,499,999
2.68%
2,559,854
2.54%
Palizer(2)
1,800,000
1.93%
2,250,000
2.23%
Sub-total Imanes
2,499,999
1,800,000
4.61%
2,559,854
2,250,000
4.77%
NJJ Capital
2,499,999
2.68%
2,559,854
2.54%
Combat Holding
2,499,999
2.68%
2,559,854
2.54%
Founders
7,499,997
1,800,000
9.98%
7,679,562
2,250,000
9.84%
InVivo Group
55,701,278
59.76%
55,701,278
55.21%
Sub-total concert(3)
7,499,997
1,800,000
55,701,278
69.74%
7,679,562
2,250,000
55,701,278
65.06%
JP Morgan Chase & Co
1,890,121
2.03%
Ohter Market Shareholders
26,309,879
28.23%
35,250,000
34.94%
Total
7,499,997
30,000,000
55,701,278
100.00%
7,679,562
37,500,000
55,701,278
100.00%
Assuming the conversion of all the Founders' Shares and Market Shares into Ordinary Shares and the exercise of all the Founders' Warrants and Market Warrants by their holders
Palizer is an affiliated company of Imanes
As per the common policy (action de concert) between InVivo Group and each of the Founders resulting from the provisions of the Shareholders' Agreement
Following the Contribution, InVivo Group will become the controlling shareholder of the Company.
Concerted actions and shareholders' agreement
On the Completion Date of the Contribution, a shareholders' agreement (the "Shareholders' Agreement") will be entered into between InVivo Group and the Founders. The main provisions of the agreement will be published by the AMF in accordance with Article L. 233-11 of the French commercial code as they constitute a common policy (action de concert) between InVivo Group and each of the Founders1. The main provisions of this Shareholders' Agreement are the following: (i) definition of specific rules for the allocation of seats of the Board of Directors (Article 5.4.1 of the Shareholders' Agreement), (ii) through their representatives on the Board of Directors, consultation of each other, by setting up a specific recruitment procedure, in the event that the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer of the Company or Chairman of InVivo Retail should prove necessary (Articles 5. 3 and 6.3 of the Shareholders' Agreement), (ii) the agreement on specific rules for the adoption of certain decisions by the Board of Directors by a qualified majority (simple majority including the favorable vote of the majority of the Founders) or unanimously, in the latter case recognizing that each of the representatives of InVivo Group and the Founders on the Board of Directors has a right of veto over the adoption of the decision concerned (Article 5.5.5 of the Shareholders' Agreement). Moreover, under the Shareholders' Agreement (Article 8.2), the Founders will undertake (which does not constitute per se a common policy) to exercise their voting rights at shareholders' meeting of the Company, upon InVivo Group's first request, in order to (i) maintain the percentage of InVivo Group's shareholding at at least 59,76% of the share capital and voting rights, (ii) insert in the articles of association of the Company, at the end of a two-yearlock-up period for the Company's shares, double voting rights under the conditions provided under applicable regulations, (iii) to put in place a share buyback program for the Company's shares up to a limit of 10% for certain transactions described in the Shareholders' Agreement and (iv) to make any changes in the governance in order to ensure that the consolidation of the Company in the accounts of InVivo Group be carried out using the full consolidation method.
Corporate governance
After the Contribution, the Company's Board of Directors will be composed of 10 members as follows:
NJJ Capital, represented by its permanet representative Mr. Xavier Niel, member of the Board of Directors
Combat Holding, represented by its permanent representative Mr. Matthieu Pigasse, member of the Board of Directors
Imanes, represented by its permanent representative Mrs. Soraya Zouari, spouse of Mr. Moez-Alexandre Zouari, member of the Board of Directors
Mr. Thierry Blandinières, member of the Board of Directors
Mr.Cédric Carpène, member of the Board of Directors
Mr. Bertrand Hernu, member of the Board of Directors
Mr. Bertrand Relave, member of the Board of Directors
Mrs. Maha Fournier, member of the Board of Directors
Mrs. Ewa Brandt, member of the Board of Directors
Mrs. Marie-Amélie de Leusse, member of the Board of Directors
Mr. Thierry Blandinières will be appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Moez-Alexandre Zouari, current Chief Executive Officer of the Company will remain Chief Executive Officer of the Company after the completion of the Contribution.
Statutory Auditors
Mazars (61, rue Henri Regnault, 92400 Courbevoie, registered with the Trade and Companies Register of Nanterre under number 784 824 153), represented by Mr. Marc Biasibetti and and Grant Thornton (29, rue du Pont, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, registered with the Trade and Companies Register of Nanterre under number 632
013 843), represented by Mr. Laurent Bouby. Ernst & Young Audit (1-2 Place des Saisons, Paris la Défense 1, 92400 Courbevoie, registered with the Trade and Companies Register of Nanterre under number 344 366 315), represented by Mr. Willy Rocher, will be proposed to be appointed as substitute statutory auditor (commissaire aux comptes suppléant) of Mazars at the shareholders' meeting called to approve the Contribution.
SECTION B2 - What is the key financial information about the issuer?
Breakdown of revenues
year ended September 30,
2021
2020
in million of euros
Garden centres
840.9
821.3
"Other"
26.2
33.8
Total of revenue
867.1
855.2
Free cash flow:corresponds to net cash flows from operating activities after acquisitions and disposals of tangible and intangible assets
year ended September 30,
2021 2020
in million of euros
Adjusted EBITDA: management of InVivo Retail monitors adjusted EBITDA, which corresponds to current operating income plus the elimination of expenses (or income) related to depreciation/ amortisation or impairment (or reversals of depreciation/amortisation or impairment) of fixed assets
year ended September 30,
2021
2020
in million of euros
Current operating income
46.7
15.4
Elimination of expenses (or income)
related to depreciation/amortisation or
impairment (or reversals of
(52.2)
(59.7)
depreciation/amortization or
impairment) of fixed assets
1 The common policy (action de concert) as per the provisions of the Shareholders' Agreement is between InVivo Group, Xavier Niel, Matthieu Pigasse and Moez-Alexandre Zouari (being specified that Mssr, Xavier Niel, Matthieu Pigasse and Moez-Alexandre Zouari are acting through and on behalf of their controlled affiliated NJJ Capital, Combat Holding and Imanes, respectively).
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.