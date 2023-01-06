Advanced search
    TSVT   US9013841070

2SEVENTY BIO, INC.

(TSVT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:09 2023-01-06 am EST
9.730 USD   +1.04%
09:58a2seventy Bio, Regeneron in Amended Collaboration
DJ
09:18a2seventy Bio, Inc. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:12a2seventy bio Announces Expanded Translational Collaboration with Regeneron to Develop New Cell Therapy-Based Combinations for Solid Tumors
BU
2seventy Bio, Regeneron in Amended Collaboration

01/06/2023 | 09:58am EST
By Colin Kellaher


2seventy bio Inc. on Friday said it inked an expanded collaboration with fellow biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., including a $20 million equity investment at a rich premium.

Cambridge, Mass.-based 2seventy said it sold more than 1.11 million shares to Regeneron at $17.94 apiece, a roughly 86% premium to Thursday's closing price of $9.63.

2seventy said the amendment to the collaboration with Regeneron will facilitate an expanded and accelerated development plan for novel cell therapy-based combinations for solid tumors.

Regeneron, based in Tarrytown, N.Y., in 2018 launched the collaboration with bluebird bio Inc., which spun off its oncology programs into a new entity, 2seventy, in 2021.

2seventy shares were recently changing hands at $10.07, up 4.6%.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 0958ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
2SEVENTY BIO, INC. 1.56% 9.67 Delayed Quote.2.77%
BLUEBIRD BIO, INC. -1.90% 7.72 Delayed Quote.9.97%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 0.62% 727.18 Delayed Quote.0.69%
