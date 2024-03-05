New strategic path forward as Abecma-focused company announced in January 2024; on track to close Asset Sale of R&D pipeline to Regeneron in the first half of 2024 U.S. Food and Drug Administration Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee scheduled for March 15, 2024, to review data supporting the supplemental Biologics License Application for Abecma® (idecabtagene vicleucel) for triple-class exposed relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma Abecma generated $56 million U.S. commercial revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $358 million for the full year, shared equally with Bristol Myers Squibb Ended quarter with $221.8 million cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities; cash runway extended beyond 2027 Conference call today at 8:00 AM ET

2seventy bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSVT), a leading immuno-oncology cell therapy company, today reported financial results and recent highlights for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“In the past weeks and months, 2seventy has made significant changes to our business and cost structure designed to optimize our ability to unlock value for Abecma,” said Chip Baird, incoming CEO. “While Abecma experienced continued competitive headwinds in the fourth quarter, we and our partners at Bristol Myers Squibb are approaching critical milestones that we believe will shift Abecma back to growth, including the upcoming ODAC meeting next week to review our sBLA for Abecma in earlier lines. Given the strength of the KarMMa-3 data, which was presented at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition last year, and the positive response from regulators in other geographies, we have confidence in the outcome of the ODAC meeting and potential for approval in the third line setting. With the potential for this expanded label and continuing commercial execution, in addition to the ongoing KarMMa-9 study in newly-diagnosed patients with inadequate response to transplant, we have confidence in Abecma’s role as an important treatment option for patients living with multiple myeloma.”

ABECMA COMMERCIAL AND REGULATORY HIGHLIGHTS

Fourth quarter Abecma U.S. revenues, as reported by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), were $56 million. The decline in fourth quarter sales was due to ongoing competition from other BCMA-targeted therapies. We anticipate that commercial performance for the first part of 2024 will continue to be impacted by competitive dynamics until the potential expansion of the label to the third-line (3L) setting.

U.S. revenues, as reported by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), were $56 million. The decline in fourth quarter sales was due to ongoing competition from other BCMA-targeted therapies. We anticipate that commercial performance for the first part of 2024 will continue to be impacted by competitive dynamics until the potential expansion of the label to the third-line (3L) setting. In order to restore growth in Abecma , we and BMS are focused on progressing into earlier lines of therapy, rapidly expanding the site footprint and competitively differentiating Abecma’s safety and efficacy profile with real-world data.

, we and BMS are focused on progressing into earlier lines of therapy, rapidly expanding the site footprint and competitively differentiating safety and efficacy profile with real-world data. The supplemental biologic license application (sBLA) for Abecma based on the KarMMa-3 clinical study will be reviewed at a meeting of the U.S. FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) on March 15, 2024. If approved, this would expand the Abecma label into the larger 3L setting.

based on the KarMMa-3 clinical study will be reviewed at a meeting of the U.S. FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) on March 15, 2024. If approved, this would expand the label into the larger 3L setting. We and BMS are prepared to meet the anticipated increased demand based on the larger eligible patient population and anticipate continuing to deliver Abecma consistently, on-time and in-spec.

consistently, on-time and in-spec. We and BMS share equally in all profits and losses related to development, manufacturing, and commercialization of Abecma in the U.S. We reported collaborative arrangement revenue of $2.0 million related to our collaboration with BMS for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and collaborative arrangement revenue of $50.0 million related to our collaboration with BMS for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

ABECMA CLINICAL HIGHLIGHTS

At the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in December 2023, we and BMS presented data from the KarMMa-3 and KarMMa-2, cohort 2c studies of Abecma .

. In KarMMa-3, with a median follow-up of more than 30 months, Abecma maintained a 51% reduction in risk of disease progression or death with median PFS of 13.8 months compared with 4.4 months for standard regimens in triple class exposed and refractory patients exposed to 2-4 prior lines of therapy. Responses were significantly improved with Abecma and continued to deepen over time with a complete response rate of 44% vs. 5% for standard regimens with consistent benefit observed across subgroups. In the KarMMa-3 study, the well-established safety profile of Abecma remained consistent with generally predictable and mostly low-grade occurrences of cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity. There were no new CRS or iiNT events with ide-cel since the interim analysis and no parkinsonism or Guillain-Barré syndrome were reported. No secondary primary malignancies of T-cell origin were reported in the ide-cel arm. No new safety signals. The Patient Related Outcomes in KarMMa-3 demonstrated clinically meaningful Health Related Quality of Life benefits, including key multiple myeloma symptoms and functioning domains, with a single infusion of Abecma treatment compared with standard regimens treatment in patients with triple class exposed relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

with a median follow-up of more than 30 months, maintained a 51% reduction in risk of disease progression or death with median PFS of 13.8 months compared with 4.4 months for standard regimens in triple class exposed and refractory patients exposed to 2-4 prior lines of therapy. In KarMMa-2, cohort 2c in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, Abecma demonstrated deep and durable responses with a 77% complete response rate and median PFS not reached with no new safety signals with extended follow-up from the KarMMa-2 study. The KarMMa-2, cohort 2c study has a similar patient population and study design to the registration-enabling KarMMa-9 study which is currently enrolling patients.

in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, demonstrated deep and durable responses with a 77% complete response rate and median PFS not reached with no new safety signals with extended follow-up from the KarMMa-2 study.

CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING

In January 2024, we announced a strategic realignment of our business to focus solely on Abecma . In connection with our strategic re-alignment, we entered into an asset purchase agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) to sell our oncology and autoimmune research and development programs, clinical manufacturing capabilities, and related platform technologies (the Asset Sale). The Asset Sale continues to be on track for closing in the first half of 2024.

. In connection with our strategic re-alignment, we entered into an asset purchase agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) to sell our oncology and autoimmune research and development programs, clinical manufacturing capabilities, and related platform technologies (the Asset Sale). The Asset Sale continues to be on track for closing in the first half of 2024. These changes are expected to yield annual savings of approximately $150 million in 2024 and approximately $200 million in 2025, inclusive of one-time cash restructuring costs of approximately $8 - 10 million.

We expect to have extended cash runway beyond 2027.

UPCOMING ANTICIPATED MILESTONES

FDA decision on the sBLA for Abecma in 3L multiple myeloma is anticipated following the ODAC meeting on March 15, 2024

in 3L multiple myeloma is anticipated following the ODAC meeting on March 15, 2024 Close of the Asset Sale to Regeneron expected in the first half of 2024

SELECT FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenues were $10.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $56.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Total revenues were $100.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $91.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Research and development expenses were $51.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $60.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Research and development expenses were $230.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $248.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $16.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $18.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $69.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $79.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Net loss was $56.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $23.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net loss was $217.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $254.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

About Bristol Myers Squibb and 2seventy bio

Abecma is being jointly developed and commercialized in the U.S. as part of a Co-Development, Co-Promotion, and Profit Share Agreement between Bristol Myers Squibb and 2seventy bio. Bristol Myers Squibb assumes sole responsibility for Abecma drug product manufacturing and commercialization outside of the U.S. The companies’ broad clinical development program for Abecma includes ongoing and planned clinical studies (KarMMa-2, KarMMa-3, KarMMa-9) in earlier lines of treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. For more information visit clinicaltrials.gov.

About 2seventy bio

Our name, 2seventy bio, reflects why we do what we do - TIME. Cancer rips time away, and our goal is to work at the maximum speed of translating human thought into action – 270 miles per hour – to give the people we serve more time. With a deep understanding of the human body's immune response to tumor cells and how to translate cell therapies into practice, we're applying this knowledge to deliver the first FDA-approved CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma.

For more information, visit www.2seventybio.com.

2seventy bio is a trademark of 2seventy bio, Inc.

2seventy bio, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended December 31, For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Service revenue 3,348 41,126 24,144 55,489 Collaborative arrangement revenue 7,336 13,933 71,601 32,358 Royalty and other revenue - 1,118 4,642 3,649 Total revenues 10,684 56,177 100,387 91,496 Operating expenses: Research and development 51,217 60,144 230,758 248,735 Cost of manufacturing for commercial collaboration 3,147 4,019 14,819 14,851 Selling, general and administrative 16,201 18,701 69,414 79,450 Share of collaboration loss - - - 9,642 Restructuring expenses - - 8,614 - Cost of royalty and other revenue - 474 2,099 1,726 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 55 51 235 232 Goodwill impairment charge - - 12,056 - Total operating expenses 70,620 83,389 337,995 354,636 Loss from operations (59,936 ) (27,212 ) (237,608 ) (263,140 ) Interest income, net 3,648 1,491 12,413 2,932 Other (expense) income, net (534 ) 2,578 7,625 6,055 Loss before income taxes (56,822 ) (23,143 ) (217,570 ) (254,153 ) Income tax (expense) benefit - - - - Net loss (56,822 ) (23,143 ) (217,570 ) (254,153 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted (1.11 ) (0.60 ) (4.42 ) (7.13 ) Weighted-average number of common shares used in computing net loss per share - basic and diluted 51,383 38,679 49,276 35,637

2seventy bio, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (unaudited) (in thousands) As of December 31, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 221,805 $ 267,684 Total assets 565,426 656,665 Total liabilities 310,126 346,199 Total stockholders' equity 255,300 310,466

