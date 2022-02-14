Log in
    TSVT   US9013841070

2SEVENTY BIO, INC.

(TSVT)
2seventy bio to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

02/14/2022
2seventy bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSVT) announced today that it will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; Fireside chat, Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 2:20pm ET
  • Cowen Virtual 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference; “Novel Oncology Targets” panel, Monday, March 7, 2022, at 12:50pm ET

Live webcasts of presentations will be available via the Investors and Media section of 2seventy bio’s website at https://ir.2seventybio.com/. A replay of each presentation will be archived on 2seventy bio’s site for 30 days following the event.

About 2seventy bio

Our name, 2seventy bio, reflects why we do what we do - TIME. Cancer rips time away, and our goal is to work at the maximum speed of translating human thought into action – 270 miles per hour – to give the people we serve more time. We are building the leading immuno-oncology cell therapy company, focused on discovering and developing new therapies that truly disrupt the cancer treatment landscape With a deep understanding of the human body’s immune response to tumor cells and how to translate cell therapies into practice, we’re applying this knowledge to deliver next generation cellular therapies that focus on a broad range of hematologic malignancies, including the first FDA-approved CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma, as well as solid tumors. Our research and development is focused on delivering therapies that are designed with the goal to “think” smarter and faster than the disease. Importantly, we remain focused on accomplishing these goals by staying genuine and authentic to our “why” and keeping our people and culture top of mind every day.

For more information, visit www.2seventybio.com.

Follow 2seventy bio on social media: Twitter and LinkedIn.

2seventy bio is a trademark of 2seventy bio, Inc.


All news about 2SEVENTY BIO, INC.
07:01a2seventy bio to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
BU
02/10SVB Leerink Starts 2seventy Bio at Outperform With $38 Price Target
MT
02/01Morgan Stanley Adjusts 2seventy Bio's Price Target to $44 From $59, Reiterates Overweig..
MT
01/11Wedbush Adjusts 2seventy bio Price Target to $34 From $41, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
01/112SEVENTY BIO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01/112seventy bio Shares Key Milestones and Business Updates for 2022
BU
01/062Seventy Bio Working With Novo Nordisk to Develop Potential Gene-Editing Treatment for ..
MT
01/062SEVENTY BIO : Announces Expanded Collaboration Agreement with Novo Nordisk to Continue De..
PU
01/062SEVENTY BIO, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/06Cowen Initiates Coverage on 2seventy Bio With Outperform Rating
MT
Analyst Recommendations on 2SEVENTY BIO, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 57,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -313 M - -
Net cash 2021 534 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 339 M 339 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart 2SEVENTY BIO, INC.
Technical analysis trends 2SEVENTY BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 14,51 $
Average target price 39,50 $
Spread / Average Target 172%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nick Leschly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Denise Baird Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Daniel S. Lynch Chairman
Philip D. Gregory Chief Scientific Officer
Nicola Heffron Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
2SEVENTY BIO, INC.-43.39%339
MODERNA, INC.-36.48%65 407
LONZA GROUP AG-19.38%49 279
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-13.42%46 667
SEAGEN INC.-18.91%23 021
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-15.54%21 290