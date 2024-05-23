2seventy bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSVT) announced today that members of the management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 5 th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, FL, on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 8:40 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available via the Investors and Media section of the company’s website at https://ir.2seventybio.com. Replays will be archived on the 2seventy bio website for 30 days following the events.

About 2seventy bio

Our name, 2seventy bio, reflects why we do what we do - TIME. Cancer rips time away, and our goal is to work at the maximum speed of translating human thought into action – 270 miles per hour – to give the people we serve more time. With a deep understanding of the human body’s immune response to tumor cells and how to translate cell therapies into practice, we’re applying this knowledge to deliver the first FDA-approved CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma to as many patients as possible. Importantly, we remain focused on accomplishing our mission by staying genuine and authentic to our “why” and keeping our people and culture top of mind every day.

