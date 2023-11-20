2seventy bio, Inc. is a cell and gene therapy company, which is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of transformative treatments for cancer. Its approach combines its expertise in T cell engineering technology and lentiviral vector gene delivery approaches, experience in research, development, and manufacturing of cell therapies and a suite of technologies that can be selectively deployed to develop targeted cellular therapies for patients with cancer. The Company's advancing multiple clinical programs, including SC-DARIC33, for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and bbT369, for the treatment of patients with B-cell non-Hodgkins lymphoma, or B-NHL, as well as multiple preclinical programs, including bbT4015, an engineered CAR T cell therapy targeting MUC16. Additionally, together with its partner Bristol Myers Squibb, the Company is delivering Abecma to multiple myeloma patients in the United States.