14:01 EST--Bristol Myers Squibb is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb fell after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration delayed approval for Abecma, a blood cancer treatment it developed with 2seventy Bio, to be used earlier in the treatment process. It is currently approved for use after four or more prior lines of therapy. Bristol Myers and 2seventy share all profit and losses for the drug. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matthew.walker@dowjones.com)
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-20-23 1416ET