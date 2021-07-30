2U : 5 Reflections on Building Racial Equity from DEI Nonprofit Leader John Rice

In the latest EDU: Live -a monthly series of conversations hosted by 2U's David Sutphen on equity, access, and opportunity in higher education and beyond-special guest John Rice, founder and CEO of Management Leadership Tomorrow (MLT), explains the simple secret to creating steady pipelines of diverse candidates to top leadership positions.

'We call employers in , not out ,' he says.

As a former NBA executive whose nationally renowned nonprofit once landed him a spot on Forbes ' list of top 30 social entrepreneurs-as well as an appointment to President Obama's Advisory Commissions on Educational Excellence for African Americans-Rice launched MLT with a mission to help new generations of Black, Latinx, and Native American professionals realize their full potential. Since 2002, MLT has coached more than 10,000 high-achieving men and women from all different backgrounds. The organization is also a leading source of talent for 170+ partner companies, from Goldman Sachs to Google.