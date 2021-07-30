Log in
    TWOU   US90214J1016

2U, INC.

(TWOU)
07/30 04:00:00 pm
43.4 USD   -5.61%
07/30/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
2U : 5 Reflections on Building Racial Equity from DEI Nonprofit Leader John Rice
PU
07/292U : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/292U : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
2U : 5 Reflections on Building Racial Equity from DEI Nonprofit Leader John Rice

07/30/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
In the latest EDU: Live-a monthly series of conversations hosted by 2U's David Sutphenon equity, access, and opportunity in higher education and beyond-special guest John Rice, founder and CEO of Management Leadership Tomorrow(MLT), explains the simple secret to creating steady pipelines of diverse candidates to top leadership positions.
'We call employers in, not out,' he says.
As a former NBA executive whose nationally renowned nonprofit once landed him a spot on Forbes' list of top 30 social entrepreneurs-as well as an appointment to President Obama's Advisory Commissions on Educational Excellence for African Americans-Rice launched MLT with a mission to help new generations of Black, Latinx, and Native American professionals realize their full potential. Since 2002, MLT has coached more than 10,000 high-achieving men and women from all different backgrounds. The organization is also a leading source of talent for 170+ partner companies, from Goldman Sachs to Google.
In the following short clips from the discussion, hear more of Rice's reflections on why and how employers should build more racially equitable practices.

Disclaimer

2U Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 21:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 947 M - -
Net income 2021 -164 M - -
Net cash 2021 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 421 M 3 421 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 5 189
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart 2U, INC.
Duration : Period :
2U, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 2U, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 45,98 $
Average target price 58,55 $
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Paucek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Lalljie Chief Financial Officer
Paul A. Maeder Chairman
James Kenigsberg Chief Technology Officer
Mark J. Chernis Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
2U, INC.8.47%3 421
ACCENTURE PLC21.88%201 877
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.11.63%159 197
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.75%127 215
INFOSYS LIMITED28.76%92 368
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.17.41%88 481