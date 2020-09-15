2U Enterprise Case Study: Salesforce

According to Burning Glass Technologies, jobs are becoming more hybrid, demanding new sets of skills. The company, which has analyzed close to one billion job postings and employee resumes, believes about 12% of all job openings now fall into this category (January 2019). These roles are not only growing fast, but they are also highly paid and more immune from automation.

Perhaps no company other than Salesforce better understands the need for high levels of technical fluency across all departments. As technology becomes a crucial part of day-to-day work and more jobs evolve into hybrid roles, Salesforce responded by piloting a full-stack web development corporate training program from 2U, Inc. and in partnership with Columbia University.