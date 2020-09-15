Log in
2U, Inc.

2U, INC.

(TWOU)
2U Enterprise Case Study: Salesforce

09/15/2020
According to Burning Glass Technologies, jobs are becoming more hybrid, demanding new sets of skills. The company, which has analyzed close to one billion job postings and employee resumes, believes about 12% of all job openings now fall into this category (January 2019). These roles are not only growing fast, but they are also highly paid and more immune from automation.
Perhaps no company other than Salesforce better understands the need for high levels of technical fluency across all departments. As technology becomes a crucial part of day-to-day work and more jobs evolve into hybrid roles, Salesforce responded by piloting a full-stack web development corporate training program from 2U, Inc. and in partnership with Columbia University.
Solution engineers at Salesforce often have strong backgrounds in sales and marketing. But department heads believe it is important for employees with 'engineer' in their title to also be able to speak fluently with customers about technical concepts. That's why a 'Fundamentals of Full-Stack Web Development Essentials' boot camp was offered to employees after work for three hours twice a week for seven weeks.

Disclaimer

2U Inc. published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 16:59:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 743 M - -
Net income 2020 -211 M - -
Net Debt 2020 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 599 M 2 599 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,64x
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 4 799
Free-Float 97,8%
Technical analysis trends 2U, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 49,29 $
Last Close Price 36,50 $
Spread / Highest target 78,1%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Paucek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul A. Maeder Chairman
Mark J. Chernis Chief Operating Officer
Paul S. Lalljie Chief Financial Officer
James Kenigsberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
2U, INC.52.13%2 599
ACCENTURE13.42%151 943
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.25%127 308
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.92%108 731
VMWARE, INC.-7.23%59 162
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.90%58 720
