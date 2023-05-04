Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 2U, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWOU   US90214J1016

2U, INC.

(TWOU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-03 pm EDT
3.705 USD   -9.19%
09:01a2U, Inc. Named to 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Its Continued Leadership in Driving Workplace Gender Equality
PR
05/02University of Wisconsin-Madison and edX Partner to Launch New Online Master of Science in Business
PR
05/01Databricks Joins edX Partner Network with Launch of New Expert-led Program in Large Language Models
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

2U, Inc. Named to 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Its Continued Leadership in Driving Workplace Gender Equality

05/04/2023 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, earns recognition for fourth consecutive year

LANHAM, Md., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) today announced that it joins 483 other companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This is the fourth consecutive year that 2U has earned this recognition, demonstrating a continued commitment to promoting gender equality and equity throughout the organization and working to build a culture of belonging and respect.

"Gender diversity leads to better business and social impact outcomes—both within our company walls and across the entire higher education industry," said Millette Granville, 2U vice president, diversity, equity, and inclusion. "Ensuring that 2U's workplace fosters the success of all genders is an integral part of building a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive world that leads to more empathy and innovation."

The 2023 GEI recognized 484 companies across 11 sectors, 45 countries, and representing a market capitalization of USD 16 trillion. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

2U is committed to creating and sustaining a culture that embodies diverse walks of life, ideas, gender identities, ages, races, cultures, sexual orientations, abilities, and other unique qualities of employees. 2U has several Business Resource Networks (BRNs)—employee-led groups that foster a diverse, inclusive workplace and offer a forum for networking, professional development, business impact, and multicultural celebrations, including the Women's Alliance Network and the Parent & Caregiver Network.

The Bloomberg gender reporting framework is voluntary and has no associated costs. The firms included in the 2023 GEI have committed to provide a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate.

About 2U (Nasdaq: TWOU)
As the parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, 2U provides over 76 million people worldwide with access to world-class education in partnership with more than 250 colleges, universities, and companies. Our people and technology are powering more than 4,200 digital education offerings—from free courses to full degrees—and helping unlock human potential. To learn more: visit 2U.com.

Contact:
media@2u.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2u-inc-named-to-2023-bloomberg-gender-equality-index-for-its-continued-leadership-in-driving-workplace-gender-equality-301815511.html

SOURCE 2U, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about 2U, INC.
09:01a2U, Inc. Named to 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Its Continued Leadership in ..
PR
05/02University of Wisconsin-Madison and edX Partner to Launch New Online Master of Science ..
PR
05/01Databricks Joins edX Partner Network with Launch of New Expert-led Program in Large Lan..
PR
04/282U, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Op..
AQ
04/28BMO Capital Adjusts 2U's Price Target to $9 From $11, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
04/28Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on 2U to $10 From $11.50, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/27Credit Suisse Adjusts 2U's Price Target to $7.50 From $9, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
04/27Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades 2U to Overweight From Neutral, Price Target is $7.40
MT
04/27Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on 2U to $6 From $10, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
04/262u : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 2U, INC.
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer