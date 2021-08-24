Log in
    TWOU   US90214J1016

2U, INC.

(TWOU)
2U : Watch the Leaders of 2U and edX Share Their Vision for the Future of Online Education at ASU+GSV

08/24/2021 | 02:04pm EDT
Over the past decade, 2U and edX have each created life-changing opportunities through education for millions of learners worldwide. Together, we have the potential to achieve even more-multiplying our individual impact and becoming the world's leading learning platform and most comprehensive free-to-degree online education marketplace.
At the 2021 ASU+GSV Summit, 2U Co-Founder and CEO Chip Paucek and edX Founder and CEO Anant Agarwal took to the stage to extend on our shared vision for the future of online education. Reuniting for a fireside chat at the same place they first met in 2013, Paucek and Agarwal explained why they believe 2U and edX are well-positioned to use our complementary strengths to expand access, accelerate opportunity, and transform lives.
From creating quality learning experiences at scale to delivering on a free-to-degree model that accommodates people of all backgrounds-and paves new pathways to career advancement-Paucek and Agarwal emphasized the profound impact our combination will have on generations to come. And that impact will be made possible through mission alignment, which both Paucek and Agarwal agree is key to driving innovation, efficiency, and the best outcomes for students. Propelled by a common purpose, 2U and edX are primed to usher in a new era of online learning.
Interested in learning more? Watch Paucek and Anant's fireside chat at ASU+GSV below.

Disclaimer

2U Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 18:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
