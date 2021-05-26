Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 2U, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWOU   US90214J1016

2U, INC.

(TWOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

2U : Why a Digital Transformation Strategy Is an Imperative for Universities, Now More Than Ever

05/26/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
As the world begins its collective crawl out of COVID-19, there's no denying that the pandemic has dramatically reshaped the higher education landscape, accelerating tailwinds that have been building for over a decade.
COVID softened the ground for university leadership, faculty, staff, and students to experiment with and adjust to teaching, learning, and administering courses online. Most institutions of higher learning have, at minimum, been able to adapt and adopt adequate methods for delivering remote instruction. A much smaller number have been mapping their online practices back to their core mission in order to extend it, and have even begun imagining and activating new possibilities for the future.
More than a year after the pandemic began, one particular notion seems to be dividing the pack: Moving courses online, while a significant challenge and undertaking, is one thing; developing and executing a digital transformation strategy is another.
For universities to remain relevant, competitive, and financially viable in this era of tremendous technological change, having a strong, comprehensive digital transformation strategy is imperative-now more than ever. Institutional inertia is no longer an option. Here are four reasons why.
1: Increased Digital Adoption
The barriers between physical and digital experiences are breaking down across every industry. People have an increased comfort with doing everything online, including learning. Today, post-pandemic, nearly every student in the U.S. has experienced online education in some capacity.
Learners from all backgrounds continue to report a growing preference for online education, with Strada reporting that 3 in 10 Americansexpress that even without COVID as a concern, they'd prefer an online-only learning option. Much like 'online shopping' has become simply 'shopping,' 'online education' is becoming normative 'education' in the modern era.
2: A Growing Population of Adult Learners
As the relationship between education and work shifts, student demographics are rapidly changing. The new economy has created an expanding population of adult learners who need to continuously upskill and reskill to stay relevant in the modern workplace. The pandemic has only deepened the demand for workforce-aligned education: Millions of unemployed or under-employed workers need training to secure new jobs. At the same time, many regional and programmatic accreditors have been re-evaluating and changing their requirements, requiring professionals to return to school for retraining.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, non-traditional students- working adults, parents and caregivers, retirees, distance learners, etc.-are growing faster than the population of traditional on-campus university students. Strada Educationalso reports that interest in work-based and online education programs has increased substantially throughout the pandemic, with over a third of Americanssaying they will need additional training or education to find new jobs.
3: Heightened Competition
The online higher education market is rapidly expanding, and students are becoming savvy consumers. They're looking for high-quality programs that deliver academic excellence, engaging experiences, and a clear return on investment. The online degree market is one of the fastest-growing segments of global higher education, forecasted to reach $74B by 2025 by market intelligence firm HolonIQ, up from $36B in 2019.
But creating successful online programs in an increasingly crowded online marketplace isn't easy: Burning Glass's 'Bad Bets' report reveals that 26% of online degree programs launching on the heels of the Great Recession reported zero conferrals by 2018, a high failure rate that reflects the challenges institutions face when launching new programs. High-quality online education demands a sophisticated capability set, including many capabilities that are outside the traditional university structure.
4: Mounting Liquidity and Financial Challenges
Colleges and universities, even well-endowed ones, are confronting complicated structural and budgetary challenges. The Hechinger Reportestimates that more than 500 institutions show two or more signs of financial strain. Nearly 30% of all four-year schools brought in less tuition revenue per student in 2017-18 than in 2009-10. Furthermore, according to the American Council on Education, less than 5% of college budgetsare dedicated to IT spending today.

Disclaimer

2U Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 18:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 2U, INC.
02:45p2U  : Why a Digital Transformation Strategy Is an Imperative for Universities, N..
PU
05/202U  : Expands High School Boot Camp Program to Four Universities for Summer 2021
PU
05/182U  : Jefferies & Co Adjusts 2U Price Target to $50 From $60, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
05/17HOW QUIETNESS CAN BE HEARD IN THE WO : Supporting Asian Pacific Islander Employe..
PU
05/142U, INC.  : to Present at the Needham Technology & Media Conference
PR
05/07INSIDER TRENDS : 2U Insider Receives Stock Award, Trend of Buys Extended
MT
05/05NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY'S DR. ALVIN : Live
PU
04/292U  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts 2U Price Target to $53 From $55, Maintains Equal We..
MT
04/282U : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/282U  : Net Loss Narrows in Q1 After Sales Surge; Raises 2021 Revenue Guidance
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 946 M - -
Net income 2021 -172 M - -
Net cash 2021 192 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 772 M 2 772 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 5 189
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart 2U, INC.
Duration : Period :
2U, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 2U, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 58,05 $
Last Close Price 37,26 $
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. Paucek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Lalljie Chief Financial Officer
Paul A. Maeder Chairman
James Kenigsberg Chief Technology Officer
Mark J. Chernis Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
2U, INC.-6.87%2 772
ACCENTURE PLC9.49%181 789
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.8.78%158 229
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.97%128 480
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.83%83 061
INFOSYS LIMITED8.42%79 409