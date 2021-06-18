2U : “How Did We Get Here?” Curated 🎥 + 🎧 + 📘 Tracks from Our Black Engagement Network on Juneteenth, Systemic Racism, and Allyship

We all have different levels of familiarity and experience with topics related to slavery, race, and systemic racism.
As we look ahead to Juneteenth this coming Saturday, June 19, my colleagues in 2U's Black Engagement Network (BNet) and I invite everyone to explore the 'tracks' we've collectively curated below. Together, these links offer important perspectives on the holiday's intertwining history with systemic racism, ways we can overcome bias through allyship, and various answers to the question 'how did we get here?'
We welcome you to watch , listen , and read any and all of these resources. Be sure to then share and discuss what you learn with friends, family, and colleagues before honoring the holiday using this helpful Ways to Celebrate Juneteenthguide from fellow BNet member DeAndrea Chavis.
Disclaimer
