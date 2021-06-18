Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 2U, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWOU   US90214J1016

2U, INC.

(TWOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

2U : “How Did We Get Here?” Curated 🎥 + 🎧 + 📘 Tracks from Our Black Engagement Network on Juneteenth, Systemic Racism, and Allyship

06/18/2021 | 11:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
We all have different levels of familiarity and experience with topics related to slavery, race, and systemic racism.
As we look ahead to Juneteenth this coming Saturday, June 19, my colleagues in 2U's Black Engagement Network (BNet) and I invite everyone to explore the 'tracks' we've collectively curated below. Together, these links offer important perspectives on the holiday's intertwining history with systemic racism, ways we can overcome bias through allyship, and various answers to the question 'how did we get here?'
We welcome you to watch , listen , and read any and all of these resources. Be sure to then share and discuss what you learn with friends, family, and colleagues before honoring the holiday using this helpful Ways to Celebrate Juneteenthguide from fellow BNet member DeAndrea Chavis.

Disclaimer

2U Inc. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 15:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 2U, INC.
11:35a2U  : “How Did We Get Here?” Curated 🎥 + 🎧 + ㈕..
PU
06/152U  : “How Did We Get Here?” Curated 🎥 + 🎧 + ㈕..
PU
06/10SUMMER READING LIST : Higher Education Insight, Advice, and Inspiration to Last ..
PU
06/09WATCH : Gallup's Executive Director of Education Research Discusses Equity and O..
PU
06/042U, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/282U, INC.  : to Announce Future Conference Participation on Investor Relations We..
PR
05/262U  : Why a Digital Transformation Strategy Is an Imperative for Universities, N..
PU
05/202U  : Expands High School Boot Camp Program to Four Universities for Summer 2021
PU
05/182U  : Jefferies & Co Adjusts 2U Price Target to $50 From $60, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
05/17HOW QUIETNESS CAN BE HEARD IN THE WO : Supporting Asian Pacific Islander Employe..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 946 M - -
Net income 2021 -172 M - -
Net cash 2021 192 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 981 M 2 981 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 5 189
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart 2U, INC.
Duration : Period :
2U, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 2U, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 57,87 $
Last Close Price 40,06 $
Spread / Highest target 97,2%
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. Paucek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Lalljie Chief Financial Officer
Paul A. Maeder Chairman
James Kenigsberg Chief Technology Officer
Mark J. Chernis Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
2U, INC.0.13%2 981
ACCENTURE PLC9.02%181 013
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.15.89%165 346
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.67%130 097
INFOSYS LIMITED19.07%85 535
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.94%84 040