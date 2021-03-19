Log in
2U, INC.

(TWOU)
From Classroom to Cloud: Resources to Facilitate a Smooth Transition Online

03/19/2021
High-quality online education is difficult to stand up fast without a digital infrastructure in place, yet many universities are being forced to make the transition without adequate planning and support because of COVID-19. In light of this formidable challenge, we will be publishing expert tips and helpful resources on a regular basis to support universities, faculty, and their students as they migrate online. You can find a running list of relevant content to help you navigate the complexities of transitioning to a virtual classroom and understand the changing higher education landscape below.

Disclaimer

2U Inc. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 20:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 933 M - -
Net income 2021 -176 M - -
Net cash 2021 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 656 M 2 656 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,63x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 5 189
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart 2U, INC.
Duration : Period :
2U, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 2U, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 58,54 $
Last Close Price 35,90 $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 63,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. Paucek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Lalljie Chief Financial Officer
Paul A. Maeder Chairman
James Kenigsberg Chief Technology Officer
Mark J. Chernis Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
2U, INC.-10.27%2 842
ACCENTURE PLC2.17%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.07%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.50%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.6.63%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED6.47%80 357
