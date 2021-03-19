From Classroom to Cloud: Resources to Facilitate a Smooth Transition Online

High-quality online education is difficult to stand up fast without a digital infrastructure in place, yet many universities are being forced to make the transition without adequate planning and support because of COVID-19. In light of this formidable challenge, we will be publishing expert tips and helpful resources on a regular basis to support universities, faculty, and their students as they migrate online. You can find a running list of relevant content to help you navigate the complexities of transitioning to a virtual classroom and understand the changing higher education landscape below.