Measuring the Impact of Public-Private Partnerships: 3 Lessons Learned by Leaders at Netflix and Norfolk State University

I've worked on many public-private partnerships over the years, and they are exceedingly difficult. So much time, energy, and effort go into designing, developing, and implementing change. But the potential impact you can have is worth it every time. The 2U-powered Netflix Pathways Bootcamp is an inspiring and inspirational example of how public-private partnerships can move the dial, bridging diversity, equity, and inclusion gaps in the tech industry by creating real opportunities and access pathways for more historically underrepresented students in the field.

Since launching the Netflix Pathways Bootcamp, more than 120 students from participating Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) have successfully completed the program, and many have landed internships and full-time jobs in the tech industry, including at major companies like Microsoft, Oracle, and Netflix​. The Netflix Pathways Bootcamp, which can be taken for academic credit without additional fees, equips learners with marketable skills, pairs them with mentors, and creates a pipeline of diverse talent to increase representation in tech.