WATCH: Gallup's Executive Director of Education Research Discusses Equity and Outcomes on EDU: Live

For the fourth episode of EDU: Live , our monthly series on equity, access, and opportunity in higher education, 2U Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer David Sutphen welcomed Stephanie Marken from Gallup to the conversation.

As the executive director of education research at the global analytics and advice firm, Marken is a unique resource and knowledge base on these topics. She began her career at a public opinion polling institute followed by graduate studies in survey research before joining Gallup nearly nine years ago. Marken has worked with hundreds of universities and other organizations to design data collection instruments, identify sample methodology, direct interviews and focus groups, and analyze study results to meet clients' research needs.

'At the polling center, I fell in love with the notion that people would share their thoughts with a stranger, and that I could provide them with a voice,' Marken said. 'For me to come to Gallup-an organization founded on the mission of helping people be heard-was core to what I wanted to do. I've always been a big believer that education is not just a tool to level the playing field, but really our only tool to do so. It's the only equalizer we have to address some of the inherent inequities that exist within our society.'

In 2019, 2U commissioned Gallup to conduct an in-depth, three-year study on various aspects of the student and graduate experience across 2U-powered programs. The most recent report, Positive Career Outcomes and Equitable Experiences: The 2020 Gallup-2U Graduate Alumni Outcomes Study , was published in April with Marken's help. During the EDU: Live discussion and viewer Q&A, she talked about evolving perceptions of online learning, top indicators of student career fulfillment, how COVID has changed the conversation on university research, and other trends she observes in her work.