Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. 3. MAJ Brodogradiliste d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3MAJ   HR3MAJRA0002

3. MAJ BRODOGRADILISTE D.D.

(3MAJ)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  12-20
14.90 HRK   -59.73%
03:33a3 MAJ BRODOGRADILISTE D D : Due to the unconfirmed information regarding account blockade of the Company
PU
20203. Maj Reports Earnings Results for the Year 2019
CI
2019Croatia's Struggling 3. Maj shipyard Revives Contract with Canada's Algoma
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

3 MAJ Brodogradiliste d d : Due to the unconfirmed information regarding account blockade of the Company

06/01/2022 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Trading announcement
Title Issuer under observation - 3MAJ
In language English
Short content due to the unconfirmed information regarding account blockade of the Company
Full content In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer 3. MAJ Brodogradilište d.d. into observation segment due to the unconfirmed information regarding account blockade of the Company.
Publish date 01.06.2022. 09:17
Connected entry View connected entry
Securities involved 3MAJ
Back

Disclaimer

3. maj brodogradilište dd published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 07:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about 3. MAJ BRODOGRADILISTE D.D.
03:33a3 MAJ BRODOGRADILISTE D D : Due to the unconfirmed information regarding account blockade ..
PU
20203. Maj Reports Earnings Results for the Year 2019
CI
2019Croatia's Struggling 3. Maj shipyard Revives Contract with Canada's Algoma
CI
2018Government In Talks To Sell 3 maj shipyard
CI
20143.Maj Announces Unaudited Non-Consolidated Earnings Results for the Full Year of Fiscal..
CI
2013DIV D.O.O. ACQUIRED 0.37% STAKE IN 3 : 3MAJ-R-A) from minority shareholders for HRK 0.02 m..
CI
2013DIV D.O.O. OFFERED TO ACQUIRE 16.67% : 3MAJ-R-A) from minority shareholders for HRK 0.84 m..
CI
2013DIV Reportedly Eyes Stake In 3.MAJ
CI
20133.MAJ Receives Offers For MOTORI And Tibo
CI
More news
Chart 3. MAJ BRODOGRADILISTE D.D.
Duration : Period :
3. MAJ Brodogradiliste d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Edi Kucan Chief Executive Officer
Juraj Soljic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florian Sedmak Member-Supervisory Board
Marko Kolakovic Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruder Friganovic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
3. MAJ BRODOGRADILISTE D.D.0.00%3
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-3.38%5 206
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.4.59%4 101
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD43.90%2 725
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.19.71%2 692
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-30.60%2 666