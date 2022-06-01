3 MAJ Brodogradiliste d d : Due to the unconfirmed information regarding account blockade of the Company
06/01/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Trading announcement
Title
Issuer under observation - 3MAJ
In language
English
Short content
due to the unconfirmed information regarding account blockade of the Company
Full content
In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer 3. MAJ Brodogradilište d.d. into observation segment due to the unconfirmed information regarding account blockade of the Company.
3. maj brodogradilište dd published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 07:31:00 UTC.