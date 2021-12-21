Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. 333D Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T3D   AU000000T3D6

333D LIMITED

(T3D)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/21
0.002 AUD   -20.00%
12/21333D : Change of Interests of Substantial Holder x 3
PU
12/20333D : Application for quotation of securities - T3D
PU
12/16333D Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 0.545 million in funding
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

333D : Change of Interests of Substantial Holder x 3

12/21/2021 | 11:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

604 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

only

ToCompany Name/Scheme

333D Limited

ACN/ARSN

118 159 881

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

LAX Consulting Pte Ltd

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

use

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

2. Previous and present voting power

21/12/2021

12/11/2021

12/11/2021

For personal

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary fully Paid

469,274,160

19.23%

469,274,160

16.73%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given

Class and number

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

in relation to change

of securities

affected

changed

(7)

affected

LAX

Dilution due

21/12/2021

Consulting

NIL

NIL

NIL

to placement

Pte Ltd

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest (6)

of securities

interest

(8)

LAX

LAX

LAX Consulting

469,274,160

Consulting

Consulting

Indirect

Ordinary

469,274,160

Pte Ltd

Pte Ltd

Pte Ltd

Fully Paid

604 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001

For personal use only

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

LAX Consulting Pte Ltd

12 Marina Boulevard, Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 3,

Singapore 018982

Signature

print name

Ng Geok Lan

capacity

SECRETARY

sign here

date

21/12/2021

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

DocuSign Envelope ID: D4774214-7FC6-485B-84D5-288634FE80AF

604 Page 1 of 3 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

only

ToCompany Name/Scheme

333D Limited

ACN/ARSN

118

159 881

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Mr John Conidi, Dizzy Hogan Pty Ltd

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

604

565 228

use

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

2. Previous and present voting power

21/12/2021

12/11/2021

12/11/2021

For personal

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary Fully Paid

417,167,573

17.09%

417,167,573

14.88%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given

Class and number

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

in relation to change

of securities

affected

changed

(7)

affected

Mr John

21/12/2021

Conodi,

Dilution due

NIL

NIL

NIL

Dizzy Hogan

to placement

Pty Ltd

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest (6)

of securities

interest

(8)

Mr John

Mr John

1,000,000

Mr John Conidi

Direct

Ordinary

1,000,000

Conidi

Conidi

Fully Paid

J & R

Conidi Suoer

1,000,000

J & R Conidi

Indirect

Ordinary

1,000,000

Conidi

Fund A/C

Fully Paid

DocuSign Envelope ID: D4774214-7FC6-485B-84D5-288634FE80AF

604 Page 2 of 3 15 July 2001

For personal use only

Dizzy

Dizzy Hogan

Dizzy Hogan

415,167,573

Hogan Pty

Indirect

Ordinary

415,167,573

A/C

Pty Ltd

Ltd

Fully Paid

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Dizzy Hogan Pty Ltd

Suite 1201, 82

Flinders Street Melbourne VIC

3000

John Conidi

Suite 1201, 82

Flinders Street Melbourne VIC

3000

Signature

print name

Mr John Conidi

capacity

DIRECTOR

sign here

date

21/12/2021

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

DocuSign Envelope ID: D4774214-7FC6-485B-84D5-288634FE80AF

604 Page 3 of 3 15 July 2001

  1. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

For personal use only

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

333D Limited published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 04:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 333D LIMITED
12/21333D : Change of Interests of Substantial Holder x 3
PU
12/20333D : Application for quotation of securities - T3D
PU
12/16333D Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 0.545 million in funding
CI
12/15333D : Proposed issue of securities - T3D
PU
12/09333D Enters 3D Printing Services Deal With Giant Swan
MT
12/08333D Limited Announces Exclusive 3D Printing Services Supply Agreement
CI
11/11Change of Interest of Substantial Holder x 4
PU
11/11Application for quotation of securities - T3D
PU
08/31333D Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/03333D Limited Announces Change of Registered Office
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,11 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
Net income 2021 -0,34 M -0,24 M -0,24 M
Net Debt 2021 0,20 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,61 M 4,00 M 4,00 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,7x
EV / Sales 2021 38,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart 333D LIMITED
Duration : Period :
333D Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Conidi Executive Chairman
Nigel Finch Non-Executive Director
Richard Petty Non-Executive Director
Sally Anne McDow Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
333D LIMITED100.00%4
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.51.32%40 944
HP INC.50.55%39 119
GOERTEK INC.35.58%26 450
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC75.71%23 406
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY30.13%19 208