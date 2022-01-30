IAP: Non-binding, indicative proposal from Charter Hall

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

31 January 2022

Irongate Group (ASX: IAP)

Irongate Group receives non-binding, indicative proposal from Charter Hall managed partnership1

Irongate Group (IAP) announces that on Saturday 29 January 2022 it received a non-binding, indicative proposal from a Charter Hall (ASX: CHC) (Charter Hall) managed partnership comprised of Dutch pension fund PGGM (PGGM) and Charter Hall (together, the Partnership) to acquire, by way of an agreed trust scheme, all of the stapled securities in IAP for A$1.90 cash per IAP stapled security² (Indicative Proposal). Under the terms of the Indicative Proposal, IAP securityholders will be entitled to retain a distribution for the period ending 31 March 2022 of up to 4.67 cents per stapled security3.

The Indicative Proposal includes a memorandum of understanding with IAP's largest securityholder, 360 Capital4 (MOU). The MOU contains a call option over 360 Capital's 19.9% securityholding in IAP. The MOU also includes standstill and exclusivity provisions in favour of the Partnership and describes a proposal under which 360 Capital will acquire certain assets within IAP's portfolio, IAP's funds management business and IAP's co-investment stake in the ITAP Fund if the Partnership is successful in acquiring IAP. The Indicative Proposal is not conditional upon 360 Capital completing the acquisitions meaning that the Partnership will retain responsibility for funding the Indicative Proposal.

The Indicative Proposal indicates that the Partnership expects to fund the Indicative Proposal from existing financial resources, including existing cash and undrawn and new debt facilities. Charter Hall and PGGM have received approvals from their relevant Board and Investment Committees to pursue the transaction.

The IAP Board is considering the Indicative Proposal with the assistance of its advisers. IAP securityholders do not need to take any action in relation to the Indicative Proposal and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in their IAP stapled securities.

The Indicative Proposal contains the following conditions: