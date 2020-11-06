Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  360 DigiTech, Inc.    QFIN

360 DIGITECH, INC.

(QFIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

360 DigiTech to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on November 19, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 04:30pm EST

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) ("360 DigiTech" or the "Company"), a data driven, technology empowered digital platform, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after U.S. markets close on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

360 DigiTech’s management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 19, 2020 (9:00 AM Beijing Time on November 20).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:+1-646-722-4977
Hong Kong:+852-3027-6500
Mainland China:400-821-0637
International:+65-6408-5782
PIN:60180978#

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the PIN to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until November 27, 2020:

United States:+1-646-982-0473
International:+65-6408-5781
Access code:319338659#

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.360shuke.com.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”) is a data driven, technology empowered digital platform. Through its platform the Company enables financial institutions to provide better and targeted products and services to a broader consumer base. The Company also offers standardized risk management service, in the form of SaaS modules to institutional clients. When coupled with its partnership with 360 Group, the Company’s solutions created noticeable advantages in customer acquisition, funding optimization, risk assessment and post-lending management.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. 360 DigiTech may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Forms 20-F and 6-K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 360 DigiTech’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding such risks and uncertainties is included in 360 DigiTech’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and 360 DigiTech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

360 DigiTech
E-mail: ir@360shuke.com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-138-0111-0739
E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about 360 DIGITECH, INC.
04:32p360 DIGITECH : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Nov..
AQ
04:30p360 DigiTech to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on No..
GL
10/15360 DIGITECH : 2020 Q2 Presentation
PU
09/15360 FINANCE : Announces Result of Extraordinary General Meeting and Name Change ..
AQ
09/15360 Finance Announces Result of Extraordinary General Meeting and Name Change..
GL
08/27360 Finance's Affiliate Has Received Regulatory Approval for its Acquisition ..
GL
08/23360 Finance Announces Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
08/17360 Finance to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Au..
GL
08/07360 FINANCE : to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on September 15, 2020
AQ
07/12360 FINANCE : Announces Changes to Management
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 047 M 1 974 M 1 974 M
Net income 2020 2 720 M 412 M 412 M
Net Debt 2020 9 885 M 1 496 M 1 496 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 225 M 1 850 M 1 850 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 891
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart 360 DIGITECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
360 DigiTech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 360 DIGITECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 139,82 CNY
Last Close Price 73,34 CNY
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 90,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 69,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Sheng Wu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hong Yi Zhou Chairman
Alex Xu Chief Financial Officer
Wei Liu Vice Chairman
Gang Xiao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
360 DIGITECH, INC.13.61%1 850
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%30 320
ORIX CORPORATION-25.54%16 187
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-23.69%16 043
ACOM CO., LTD.-2.01%7 204
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED60.14%6 618
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group