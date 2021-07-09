Log in
    QFIN   US88557W1018

360 DIGITECH, INC.

(QFIN)
  Report
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) on Behalf of Investors

07/09/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QFIN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 8, 2021, Seeking Alpha reported chatter on social media that the Company's core product offering, the 360 IOU app, has been removed from app stores.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $7.12, or 21%, to close at $26.02 per share on July 8, 2021.

If you purchased 360 DigiTech securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


