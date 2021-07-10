Log in
    QFIN   US88557W1018

360 DIGITECH, INC.

(QFIN)
  
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Investors

07/10/2021 | 10:22am EDT
The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“DigiTech”).

DigiTech describes itself as a data driven, technology empowered digital platform that enables financial institutions to provide better and targeted products and services to a broader customer base, including consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises.

On July 8, 2021, Seeking Alpha reported that DigiTech’s core product, 360 IOU app, has been removed. DigiTech’s American Depository Share price opened at $26.96 on July 8, 2021, $6.18 lower than the prior closing price of $33.14 on July 7, 2021.

If you are a DigiTech investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form https://www.ktmc.com/360-digitech-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=360_digitech

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
