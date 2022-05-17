Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. 360 Security Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601360   CNE100002RZ2

360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.

(601360)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  05-15
8.110 CNY   -1.46%
China Vice Premier Liu to speak at key meeting with tech execs - sources

05/17/2022 | 12:15am EDT
U.S.-China officials hold trade talks at the U.S. Trade Rpresentative's Office in Washington

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is scheduled to speak at a Tuesday meeting with tech executives that has been convened by the country's top political consultative body to promote the development of the digital economy, people familiar with the matter said.

The meeting, currently underway, is being closely watched for remarks by Liu and others for clues as to how far Chinese authorities will go in easing a regulatory crackdown since late 2020 on the once-freewheeling tech sector.

Liu has been at the forefront of efforts by the government to assure the private sector of support.

Chinese tech founders such as Qihoo 360's Zhou Hongyi and Baidu Inc's Robin Li are attending the meeting organised by the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the sources said, declining to be named as the information has not been yet made public.

Both Zhou and Li are members of the CPPCC, which brings prominent people in business, the arts and academia to discuss issues with the Chinese Communist Party.

The sources added there are about a hundred attendees, including some representatives from internet firms.

The CPPCC Daily said members had gathered material for discussion by talking to experts, company representatives and scholars. The report did not name any companies.

Shares in Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech giants rose on Tuesday morning after the newspaper report.

Baidu and Qihoo 360 did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Media outlets including Reuters reported late last month that China's top leaders would hold a symposium in May with a number of internet companies that would be chaired by President Xi Jinping.

The CPPCC Daily did not report if Xi was attending the meeting.

(Reporting by Binbin Huang and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Josh Ye, Julie Zhu and Sophie Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Binbin Huang and Brenda Goh


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC. -1.46% 8.11 End-of-day quote.-36.24%
BAIDU, INC. 2.07% 118.6 Delayed Quote.-21.65%
Financials
Sales 2022 12 371 M 1 823 M 1 823 M
Net income 2022 1 646 M 243 M 243 M
Net cash 2022 20 797 M 3 065 M 3 065 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,8x
Yield 2022 0,75%
Capitalization 57 147 M 8 423 M 8 423 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 7 393
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart 360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
360 Security Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,11 CNY
Average target price 10,53 CNY
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hong Yi Zhou Chairman & General Manager
Mao Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Yan Shao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gui Bin Liu Independent Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.-36.24%8 543
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.5.10%15 843
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-7.20%14 495
WPP PLC-12.05%13 176
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-14.23%12 644
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.01%12 021