361 Degrees International Limited is a China-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods, including footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company operates through two business segments. The 361 Degrees Products- Adults segment is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of adults sporting goods. The 361 Degrees Products-Kids segment is engaged in the trading of kids sporting goods. The Company is also engaged in the operation of gas stations through its subsidiaries.

Sector Footwear