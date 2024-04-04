Stock 1361 361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
361 Degrees International Limited

1361

KYG884931042

Market Closed - Hong Kong S.E.
 04:08:26 2024-04-03 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
4.68 HKD -0.64% Intraday chart for 361 Degrees International Limited +4.23% +34.87%
Mar. 21 New entries in MarketScreener's Asian portfolio
Mar. 13 361 Degrees International Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2023, Payable on May 17, 2024

New entries in MarketScreener's Asian portfolio
361 Degrees International Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2023, Payable on May 17, 2024
361 Degrees' Attributable Profit Rises on Higher Revenue; Shares Jump 5%
361 Degrees International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
361 Degrees Forecasts 25% Rise in 2023 Profit; Shares Jump 3%
361 Degrees International Limited Provides Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended 31 December 2023
361 Degrees' Q4 2023 Retail Sales Jump 20%; Shares Up 3%
361 Degrees International Limited Announces Sales Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2023
361 Degrees to Boost Children's Sportswear Business with 500 Million Yuan Deal
361 Degrees' Retail Sales Rise 15% in Q3
361 Degrees International Limited Announces Sales Results for the Third Quarter of 2023
361 Degrees Logs Near 28% Jump in H1 Profit
361 Degrees International Limited Announces Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2023, Payable on September 12, 2023
361 Degrees International Limited Resolves to Declare an Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2023
361 Degrees International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
361 Degrees International Expects At Least 25% Increase in H1 Profit
361 Degrees International Limited Provides Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
361 Degrees Logs 30% Jump in Q2 Online Sales
361 Degrees International Limited Announces Sales Results for the Second Quarter of 2023
361 Degrees International to Takeover Partnership Company for 549.89 Million Yuan
361 Degrees International's Brands Posts Double-Digit Growth in Q1
361 Degrees International Limited Announces Sales Results for the First Quarter of 2023
361 Degrees International's Core Brand Sales Stayed Flat in Q4
361 Degrees International Limited Announces Sales Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
361 Degrees International's Q3 Retail Sales Increase

Company Profile

361 Degrees International Limited is a China-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods, including footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company operates through two business segments. The 361 Degrees Products- Adults segment is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of adults sporting goods. The 361 Degrees Products-Kids segment is engaged in the trading of kids sporting goods. The Company is also engaged in the operation of gas stations through its subsidiaries.
Footwear
Calendar
2024-08-19 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for 361 Degrees International Limited

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
4.324 CNY
Average target price
5.454 CNY
Spread / Average Target
+26.13%
1st Jan change Capi.
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Stock 361 Degrees International Limited
+34.87% 1.24B
ADIDAS AG Stock adidas AG
+10.28% 38.94B
ON HOLDING AG Stock On Holding AG
+21.67% 10.58B
ASICS CORPORATION Stock ASICS Corporation
+61.88% 8.46B
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD. Stock Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd.
-8.57% 4.93B
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD. Stock Kingnet Network Co., Ltd.
+1.61% 3.34B
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Xtep International Holdings Limited
+8.84% 1.55B
VULCABRAS S.A. Stock Vulcabras S.A.
-17.33% 902M
FULGENT SUN INTERNATIONAL (HOLDING) CO., LTD. Stock Fulgent Sun International (Holding) Co., Ltd.
-8.24% 728M
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. Stock Hwaseung Enterprise Co., Ltd.
-16.37% 327M
