BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Baidu (Nasdaq: BIDU) to join hands in broadening artificial intelligence ("AI") applications across 36Kr's media platform and enterprise services, driving innovation and empowering growth.

With the emergence of AI technology, 36Kr has proactively integrated AI into its premium content creation. Under this partnership with Baidu, 36Kr will leverage the superior capabilities of Baidu's Wenxin large language model and its digital avatar platform, "XiLing," to enrich and intelligentize the Company's digital content offerings, engaging users with more timely and informative reporting while substantially elevating content production efficiency. Through these initiatives, 36Kr will build a full-service, omni-channel media capability matrix.

In the meantime, 36Kr will collaborate with Baidu to create an application marketplace showcasing applications that offer a broad array of large language model functions. The two parties will employ diverse resources to promote and expand potential large language model deployment scenarios. This will enable developers and enterprises to access and utilize large language model applications with ease, thereby invigorating the digital transformation of a wide range of industries.

Additionally, 36Kr will closely work with Baidu to launch a large language model solution for media and enterprise services. To address industry-specific pain points, the two parties will seamlessly integrate 36Kr's advantages with Baidu's content production and intelligent customer service capabilities enabled by its AI technology and large language models. The solution will offer enterprise clients a full-service package encompassing AI-powered content creation, intelligent recommendations, and conversational AI for higher customer engagement, among others.

Finally, yet importantly, 36Kr and Baidu will work together on training program development to raise the awareness and perception of artificial intelligence among enterprises. These programs will help enterprise clients more thoroughly understand and more effectively leverage AI technology through systematic training and hands-on practice. By supporting more enterprises to embrace AI technology, 36Kr will help and empower them in cost reduction, efficiency improvement, and business innovation.

Mr. Dagang Feng, Co-chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 36Kr, commented, "As a media frontrunner and full-service platform in the New Economy sector, 36Kr has consistently demonstrated astute business acumen and visionary insights into AI and other cutting-edge technologies that break new ground. We are excited to collaborate with Baidu, a pioneer in the field of artificial intelligence, to fuel 36Kr's ongoing efforts to expand AI applications across our business. We believe that our strategic collaboration with Baidu will propel the evolution of AI technology and unleash new possibilities in the media and enterprise service industries, empowering more efficient growth in the future."

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services, to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potential of China's New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; the Company's expectations regarding the use of proceeds from this offering; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to provide high-quality content in a timely manner to attract and retain users; the Company's ability to retain and hire quality in-house writers and editors; the Company's ability to maintain cooperation with third-party professional content providers; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with third-party platforms; general economic and business conditions in China; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

36Kr Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (10) 8965-0708

E-mail: ir@36kr.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: 36Kr@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: 36Kr@tpg-ir.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/36kr-enters-into-strategic-partnership-with-baidu-to-empower-growth-with-ai-applications-301906639.html

SOURCE 36Kr Holdings Inc.