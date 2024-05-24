BEIJING, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today hosted its "AI Partner • Advanced Productivity" Conference in Beijing, exploring AI technology innovation and development trends amid the rapidly evolving AI industry landscape.

Focusing on AI empowerment across a wide swath of industries, 36Kr's flagship "AI Partner • Advanced Productivity" Conference welcomed industry leaders including Alibaba, Baidu, Lenovo, Intel and AMD, among others, to discuss AI development trends as well as the challenges and opportunities enterprises face in the AI era. 36Kr also unveiled its "AI Partner • 2024 AI Application Benchmark Cases" at the conference, highlighting AI's role in driving growth and innovation. These selected cases demonstrate outstanding AI applications across the industrial, finance, education, healthcare, energy and agriculture sectors, as well as a series of sub-fields such as R&D, ESG ratings, supply chain management, collaborative offices, interactive learning, and emotional communication.

36Kr is deeply attuned to cutting-edge trends in technology development, particularly regarding AI iterations and applications. By hosting trail-blazing events, such as the "AI Partner • Advanced Productivity" Conference, the Company continuously strengthens its platform influence in the AI sector, unlocking greater corporate value and growth potential. As the AI industry develops and the AI wave penetrates a broad array of sectors, 36Kr will further leverage its vast business acumen and keen foresight to propel the AI revolution and empower China's New Economy sector.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China's New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; the Company's expectations regarding the use of proceeds from this offering; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to provide high-quality content in a timely manner to attract and retain users; the Company's ability to retain and hire quality in-house writers and editors; the Company's ability to maintain cooperation with third-party professional content providers; the Company's ability to maintain relationship with third-party platforms; general economic and business condition in China; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/36kr-hosts-ai-partner--advanced-productivity-conference-302155070.html

SOURCE 36Kr Holdings Inc.