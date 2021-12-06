Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. 37 Capital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JJJ.X   CA88429G2018

37 CAPITAL INC.

(JJJ.X)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/06 11:16:02 am
0.18 CAD   -12.20%
01:22p37 CAPITAL : Extra High Property - Form 6-K
PU
12/0337 Capital Inc. - Extra High Property
AQ
11/10Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

37 Capital : Extra High Property - Form 6-K

12/06/2021 | 01:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extra High Property

Vancouver, BC. December 2, 2021. 37 Capital Inc. [the "Company" or "37 Capital"]. The Company is pleased to announce that the Company's request to extend the expiry date of the claims covering the Extra High Property was accepted on December 1, 2021 by the Deputy Chief Gold Commissioner of the Government of British Columbia. As such, the expiry date of the Company's Extra High mineral claims consisting of title numbers 509949, 509961,509969, 510214 and 510215 has been extended until July 31, 2022.

For more information on the Company, please contact the President of the Company at telephone number (604) 681-1519 ext. 6106 or visit the Company's website at www.37capitalinc.com or the CSE's website at the following direct link http://thecse.com/en/listings/mining/37-capital-inc.

On Behalf of the Board of,

37 CAPITAL INC.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

The CNSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

37 Capital Inc.

Suite 303, 570 Granville Street.

Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1

Tel: (604) 681-1519 Fax: (604) 681-9428

www.37capitalinc.com email: info@37capitalinc.com

Disclaimer

37 Capital Inc. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 18:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 37 CAPITAL INC.
01:22p37 CAPITAL : Extra High Property - Form 6-K
PU
12/0337 Capital Inc. - Extra High Property
AQ
11/10Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements - Form 6-K
PU
11/0937 Capital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
10/29NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
08/2337 Capital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
06/1537 CAPITAL INC : . - Consolidation of share capital
AQ
06/1537 CAPITAL INC. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 5
FA
06/11CSE BULLETIN : Consolidation - 37 Capital Inc. (JJJ.X)
NE
05/2837 Capital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,13 M -0,10 M -0,10 M
Net Debt 2020 0,90 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,92 M 0,72 M 0,72 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart 37 CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
37 Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacob Hagop Kalpakian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neil Spellman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gregory Todd McFarlane Independent Director
Maria Patricia Arenas Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
37 CAPITAL INC.0.00%1
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S-0.73%1 962
IMDEX LIMITED61.74%771
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.10.92%544
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-43.07%391
GR ENGINEERING SERVICES LIMITED60.66%231