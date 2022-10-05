Advanced search
    SCWO   US88583P1049

374WATER, INC.

(SCWO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
3.000 USD   -0.33%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

374Water : Recruits Industry Executive Sudhakar Viswanathan to Lead the Shift to Sustainable Waste Management in Wastewater Sludges and Biosolids

10/05/2022 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO), a global cleantech and social impact company, is excited to announce the hiring of Sudhakar Viswanathan as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Viswanathan will lead the U.S. sales and marketing of 374Water's innovative AirSCWO™ systems for the treatment of wastewater sludges and biosolids.

Mr. Viswanathan has over 20 years of water and waste experience in roles that included research, development, commercialization, product management, and business development. Prior to joining 374Water, he was a National Sales Manager at Veolia Water Technologies where he was responsible for the sales and business development of Veolia's biosolids and bioenergy offerings. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Environmental Engineering from University of Mysore and a Master of Science degree in Environmental Engineering from Syracuse University.

"We are delighted to have Sudhakar as a 374Water pioneer. He brings an enormous amount of industry experience and knowledge, attracting someone of his caliber further validates the growing demand for our innovative AirSCWO™ technology. We look forward to Sudhakar accelerating our growth in the U.S. wastewater sludges and biosolids markets," states Doug Hatler, Chief Revenue Officer of 374Water.

AirSCWO™ is a physical-thermal process that harnesses the power of supercritical water oxidation. It transforms the simplest and most complex wastes into valuable recoverable resources. The commercial systems are prefabricated, compact and modular, offering decentralized treatment at the source, reducing off-site hauling and disposal costs and providing reusable clean energy, water, and minerals.

"I'm excited to join 374Water. I have been following the development of supercritical water oxidation for some time. 374Water's AirSCWO™ technology is changing the way waste is managed, offering a more modern, sustainable solution. I look forward to driving that change throughout the wastewater sludges and biosolids markets," commented Mr. Viswanathan.

374Water looks forward to Sudhakar's contributions to the team. For more on AirSCWO™ or about our team, visit 374Water.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cautionary Language

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. is a publicly-traded (Nasdaq:SCWO), global cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability goals. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Disclaimer

374Water Inc. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 20:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,05 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,16 M - -
Net cash 2021 11,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -84,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 381 M 381 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 7 046x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart 374WATER, INC.
Duration : Period :
374Water, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yaacov Nagar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Israel D. Abitbol Chief Financial Officer
Marc Deshusses Director & Head-Technology
Buddie J. Penn Independent Director
Yizhaq Polad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
374WATER, INC.5.61%381
ABB LTD-25.93%49 952
SIEMENS LIMITED16.45%12 034
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-27.80%8 893
ABB INDIA LIMITED37.93%8 027
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-34.87%7 462