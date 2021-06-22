Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. 3Cnergy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    502   SG0502000029

3CNERGY LIMITED

(502)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 06/18
0.015 SGD   -6.25%
10:37aCHANGE - CHANGE OF CATALIST SPONSOR : :Change of Continuing Sponsor
PU
06/21RESPONSE TO SGX QUERIES : :
PU
03/223CNERGY  : Creditor of 3Cnergy Unit Extends Maturity Date of $12.5 Million Loan to One Year
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Change of Catalist Sponsor::Change of Continuing Sponsor

06/22/2021 | 10:37am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3CNERGY LIMITED

(Com any Registration No.: 197300314D)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CHANGE OF CONTINUING SPONSOR

The Board of Directors ("Board") of 3Cnergy Limit

d (the "Company") wishes to announce that the

Company has appointed PrimePartners Corporate

Finance Pte. Ltd. ("PPCF") to act as its new

continuing sponsor with effect from 23 June 2021, i

place of the current continuing sponsor,

Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch ("CIMB"). The change of continuing sponsorship is due to CIMB's

intention to cease its Catalist sponsorship business.

Pursuant to Rule 228(5) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Si apore

Company, has

confirmed that asCatalthe date f this announcement and based on informationExchangemad

Securities Trading Li ited (the "

ist Rules"), CIMB, as the urrent continuing spons of

available to CIMB, it is not aware of any non-compliance with the Catalist Rules by the Company that

has not be n brought to the attention

PPCF. CIMB has also made itself available for discussion with

PPCF as equired under Rule 228(3)

f the Catalist Rules.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to CIMB for its past guidance

and sponsorship.

By Order of the Board

T g Kooi Ong

Non-Executive Chairman

Non-I

22 Jundependent2021

This announceme

has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been review d by the Company'

sponsor, CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore B anch (the " ponsor") accord nce wi h Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore

Excha

Securities Trading Limit

(the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual

Section B:

Rules of Catalist. This

annou

gec ment has not been examined or approved by he SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for

the

tents of this

includi g the correctness of any of the

tatements

opinions made

contai

ed in this

nouncement,.The

contact person for the Sponsor is

Mr Eric Wong (Director, Investmenreports

Banking),048623, telephoneCIMB Bank(65)Berhad,6337 5115Singapore. Branch, 50 Raffles Place #09-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore

Disclaimer

3Cnergy Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 09:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,17 M 0,13 M 0,09 M
Net income 2020 -7,04 M -5,23 M -3,76 M
Net Debt 2020 47,4 M 35,2 M 25,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 46,0 M 34,2 M 24,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 574x
EV / Sales 2020 519x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart 3CNERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
3Cnergy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3CNERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chee Khuen Chung Chief Executive Officer
Kooi Ong Tong Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Pai Koo Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Chen Peng Loh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Hui Yee Cheok Co-Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3CNERGY LIMITED7.14%34
KE HOLDINGS INC.-20.95%59 235
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-16.26%28 856
CBRE GROUP, INC.41.90%28 410
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-8.39%11 405
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED38.48%10 209