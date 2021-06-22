|
Change - Change of Catalist Sponsor::Change of Continuing Sponsor
3CNERGY LIMITED
(Company Registration No.: 197300314D)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
CHANGE OF CONTINUING SPONSOR
The Board of Directors ("Board") of 3Cnergy Limited
d (the "Company") wishes to announce that the
Company has appointed PrimePartners Corporate
Finance Pte. Ltd. ("PPCF") to act as its new
continuing sponsor with effect from 23 June 2021, in
place of the current continuing sponsor, CIMB
Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch ("CIMB"). The change of continuing sponsorship is due to CIMB's
intention to cease its Catalist sponsorship business.
Pursuant to Rule 228(5) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore
Company, has
confirmed that as of the date of this announcement and based on information made
ist Rules"), CIMB, as the urrent continuing spons of
has not been brought to the attention of
PPCF. CIMB has also made itself available for discussion with
|
The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to CIMB for its past guidance
|
and sponsorship.
By Order of the Board
Tng Kooi Ong
Non-Executive Chairman
Non-I
22 June 2021
This announcement
has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's
|
|
|
|
|
annou
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr Eric Wong (Director, Investmenreports
Banking),048623, telephoneCIMB Bank(65)Berhad,6337 5115Singapore. Branch, 50 Raffles Place #09-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore
