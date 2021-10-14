3D Oil : 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders

E X P L O R A T I O N E X P L O R A T I O N E X P L O R A T I O N E X P L O R A T I O N E X P L O R A T I O N
E X P L O R A I O N
E X P L R A I N
X P L R A I N
X L R A I N
X L R A I
X L A I
L A I
LI I
ANNUAL REPORT 2021
'There are probably no other shareholders in a small oil and gas explorer in Australia exposed to so much upside.'
NOEL NEWELL, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN
|
Executive Chairman's Letter to shareholders
|
4
|
Review of Operations
|
6
|
Directors' report
|
20
|
Auditor's independence declaration
|
29
|
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
|
31
|
Consolidated statement of financial position
|
32
|
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
|
33
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
34
|
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
|
35
|
Directors' declaration
|
57
|
Independent auditor's report to the members of 3D Oil Limited
|
58
|
Shareholder information
|
62
|
Corporate directory
|
64
Disclaimer
3D Oil Limited published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:41:09 UTC.