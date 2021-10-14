Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  3D Oil Limited
  News
  Summary
    TDO   AU000000TDO8

3D OIL LIMITED

(TDO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/13
0.047 AUD   -14.55%
03:42a3D OIL : 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
10/083D OIL : Updates Gas Resource of Gippsland Basin Holdings
MT
10/063D Oil Limited Provides Update to VIC/P74 Prospective Resource Estimates
CI
3D Oil : 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders

10/14/2021 | 03:42am EDT
2

'There are probably no other shareholders in a small oil and gas explorer in Australia exposed to so much upside.'

NOEL NEWELL, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Executive Chairman's Letter to shareholders

4

Review of Operations

6

Directors' report

20

Auditor's independence declaration

29

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

31

Consolidated statement of financial position

32

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

33

Consolidated statement of cash flows

34

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

35

Directors' declaration

57

Independent auditor's report to the members of 3D Oil Limited

58

Shareholder information

62

Corporate directory

64

3

Disclaimer

3D Oil Limited published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
