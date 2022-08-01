3D Oil : June 2022 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

ASX Release 3D Oil Limited 29 July 2022 Level 18, 41 Exhibition Street Melbourne VIC 3000 Tel: +61 3 9650 9866 Fax: +61 3 9639 1960 www.3doil.com.au

3D Oil Limited

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Highlights for the quarter include:

∙ VIC/P79 (Otway Basin, VIC):

 3D Oil farmout 80% interest in VIC/P79 and operatorship to ConocoPhillips Australia.

 3D Oil to receive cash payment of USD$3 million (~AUD$4.351 million) and to be carried for the first USD$35 million (~AUD$50.751 million) of well costs.

∙ T/49P (Otway Basin, TAS):

 Processing of the Sequoia 3D MSS is progressing with delivery of the preliminary fast track volume in July. The final volume will support the high grading of potential gas targets.

∙ WA-527-P (Bedout Sub-Basin, WA):

 3D Oil is seeking to apply to NOPSEMA for a two-year Environmental Plan ("EP") for acquisition of the proposed Sauropod MC3D seismic survey.

 A delay in the granting of the EP prevented contracting a seismic vessel for the approved 2022 acquisition window (January-May inclusive).

∙ VIC/P74 (Gippsland Basin, VIC):

 The Joint Venture has submitted a 'Transfer of Title' application to NOPTA as Carnarvon Hibiscus seek to exit VIC/P74.

 The Joint Venture also submitted a 'Variation of Title Conditions' application to NOPTA, seeking to alter aspects of the secondary work program.

∙ VIC/P57 (Gippsland Basin, VIC):

 The Joint Venture has submitted a 'Consent to Surrender Title' application ahead of the Year 4 work program commitment for one exploration well.

1 Based on a USD to AUD currency conversion rate of 1.45 as per the date of the original ASX release.

