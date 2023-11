3D Oil Limited is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration company. The Company has interests in exploration permits in the offshore Gippsland and Otway Basins of South East Australia, as well as the petroleum province within the Bedout Sub-basin of the Northwest Shelf. The Company's projects include VIC/P74, GIPPSLAND BASIN; T/49P, OTWAY BASIN; WA-527-P, ROEBUCK BASIN; VIC/P79, OTWAY BASIN, and GSEL 759, OTWAY BASIN. VIC/P74 covers an area of approximatley 1006 square kilometers (Km2) in shallow waters (45-75 meters) of the southern offshore Gippsland Basin. T/49P is located in the eastern offshore Otway Basin, west of King Island, and covers an area of 4,960 km2 in water depths of less than 100 meters (m). WA-527-P covers a large area of 6,580 km2 in water depths ranging between 65-170 m. VIC/P79 covers 2,575 km2 of the offshore Otway Basin and is located adjacent to the producing Thylacine and Geographe gas fields. GSEL 759 covers an area of approxximatley 1.02 km2.