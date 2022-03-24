Log in
    TDO   AU000000TDO8

3D OIL LIMITED

(TDO)
3D Oil : to present in ShareCafe Hidden Gems Webinar

03/24/2022 | 06:56pm EDT
3D Oil Limited

ASX Release

25 March 2022

3D Oil Limited

Level 18, 41 Exhibition Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Tel: +61 3 9650 9866

Fax: +61 3 9639 1960

www.3doil.com.au

INVESTOR WEBINAR PRESENTATION

3D Oil Limited (ASX: TDO, "3D Oil" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday, 25 of March 2022 from 12:30pm AEDT / 9:30am AWST.

Executive Chairman, Noel Newell, will provide an overview of the Company's energy exploration strategy which sees 3D Oil holding interests in a number of Australia's major oil and gas provinces such as the Otway Basin, Gippsland Basin and Roebuck Basin.

This webinar is able to be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E0AcDep4Sgi4FV9qL7P1pw

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.

A copy of the investor presentation to be delivered during the webinar is attached.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Directors of 3D Oil Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Noel Newell

Executive Chairman

3D Oil Limited

Phone: +613 9650 9866

"HIDDEN GEMS"

WEBINAR PRESENTATION

25 March 2022

MR NOEL NEWELL

Executive Chairman

3D Oil Limited

ASX:TDO

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Portfolio of high potential, frontier offshore exploration permits in Australia, including; Western Australia (Bedout Sub- basin), Tasmania (Otway Basin) and Victoria (Gippsland Basin)

Corporate overview

Portfolio of high potential exploration permits including the offshore permits in

the Bedout Sub-basin and the Otway and Gippsland Basins

100% ownership of WA-527-P, located adjacent to the significant

Carnarvon/Santos oil discoveries (Dorado and Pavo) and VIC/P79

T/49P Joint Venture with ConocoPhillips contains one of the largest

conventional prospective gas resources on the east coast (10TCF Best

Estimate1)

3D Oil is financially prudent and continues to maintain a highly efficient capital

structure

useFinancial information

Share price (24- Mar - 2022)

A$0.071

Number of shares

265.2m

Market capitalisation

A$18.8m

Cash (31-Dec-2021)

A$2.1m

Debt (31-Dec-2021)

Nil

Enterprise value

A$16.7m

Source: IRESS

(1) Refer to ASX announcement dated 27 July 2017 for details on T/49P Prospective Resource estimate

12 Month Share price

Top shareholders

Noel Newell (Executive Chairman)

16.7%

Oceania Hibiscus (joint venture partner)

11.7%

Top 20 holders

~58%

2

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

only

A highly prospective

portfolio of strategic

offshore exploration assets

use

~3.1TCF and 398MMbbls total

Recoverable Best Estimate

Prospective Resources (net TDO)

Skilled at early identification of

prospective basins and plays and

ersonal

acquisition of key acreages

Generates organic value through decades of experience across key Australian basins

*Recoverable Best Estimate Prospective Resource

Funding exploration

A strong portfolio of gas

Playing in the right space

activities through high-

prospects well positioned

through strategic early

impact farmout deals and

to supply the east coast

entry - An emerging

strategic partnerships

gas market

petroleum province

Delivered to shareholders ~7x

Low risk Vanguard Prospect

Early entry into Bedout Sub-basin

actual exploration expenditure in

identified in VIC/P79 with 161Bcf

value from high impact deals.

New light oil discovery at Pavo

Flanagan Prospect (T/49P) has

significantly upgrades WA permit

T/49P farmout to ConocoPhillips

estimate 1.6 TCF

Mapped extension of the

Completion of fully carried

Four key gas exploration targets

analogous Pavo/Dorado play into

Sequoia 3D MSS (~1700km2 ) to

identified in VIC/P74

WA-527-P on reprocessed 2D

develop ranked portfolio of drill-

ready targets

Combined volume of 1.8Tcf* in the

Areal extent of mapped channel

under-explored Golden Beach and

system could yield significant traps

US$30 Mill carry on exploration well

Emperor plays

in 2023

Sauropod 3D MSS to resolve

Bigfin lead proximal to

potential for erosional traps

infrastructure with 502Bcf*

3

A HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE PORTFOLIO

3D Oil has built a strategic portfolio across some of Australia's most prospective offshore exploration basins

BEDOUT SUB-BASIN, WA

WA-527-P (100% owned)

Exploration Permit

only

349 MMbbls prospective resource

estimated across 3 leads

2017: Awarded frontier acreage

adjacent to recent oil and gas

use

condensate discoveries

2019: Dorado-3 appraisal. Caley

reservoir flows 30,000 bopd.

2020: Santos led Joint Venture

move forward on development plan

2022: Pavo discovers 43 MMbbls

gross 2C light oil, upgrading

WA-527-P.

ersonal

2022: Apus 1 exploration well.

*Be t E timate Prospective Resource

OFFSHORE OTWAY BASIN, VIC

T49/P (20% owned)

VIC/P79 (100% owned)

Exploration Permit

Exploration Permit

2014: Acquired Flanagan 3D

2022: Permit awarded and 161 Bcf

MSS. Leads and prospects

recognised at Vanguard Prospect.

identified proximal to infrastructure

2022: 3D seismic reprocessing and

at Thylacine

interpretation

2017: Announced prospective

resource estimate of 10 Tcf*

2019: Farmout to ConocoPhillips

2021: Sequoia 3D MSS acquired

2022: Sequoia 3D MSS

processing and interpretation

Bedout Sub-Basin

Otway Basin

GIPPSLAND BASIN, VIC

VIC/P74 (50% owned)

Exploration Permit

  • 1.9 Tcf and 164 MMbbls prospective resource estimate.
  • 2019: Opportunistic acquisition in prolific Gippsland Basin, adjacent to the giant Kingfish Oil field
  • 2020: Hibiscus Petroleum farmout (50%)
  • 2021: New reprocessed seismic data uncovers substantial gas prospectivity

Gippsland Basin

4

Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,14 M -0,86 M -0,86 M
Net cash 2021 3,05 M 2,29 M 2,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,6 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Noel Newell Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Leo de Maria Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Zacharia Tchacos Independent Non-Executive Director
Trevor Dean Slater Non-Executive Director
Stefan Ross Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
3D OIL LIMITED33.96%14
CONOCOPHILLIPS44.60%135 632
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED48.68%73 582
EOG RESOURCES, INC.39.09%72 325
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY40.10%61 892
CNOOC LIMITED27.02%58 199