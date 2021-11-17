3D Resources : Initial Scoping Study for Adelong Gold Project 11/17/2021 | 05:42pm EST Send by mail :

ASX Announcement 18 November 2021 3D RESOURCES DELIVERS A POSITIVE INITIAL SCOPING STUDY FOR THE ADELONG GOLD PROJECT NSW only3D Resources Limited (ASX:DDD) (3D Resources or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has completed the first part of its proposed Scoping Study for its Adelong Gold Project located in Southern New South Wales (NSW). The full Scoping Study will now be finalised once a further round of drilling is completed to upgrade the Caledonian Inferred Resources which the company was unable to complete due to inclement weather. As the Company has completed all other components of the study it has decided to publish the initial components based on mining the Challenger and Currajong deposits which are predominantly (89%) Measured and Indicated Resources. This Initial Scoping Study generates Production Targets from mining just 40% of the published JORC useResource for the Project and demonstrates a viable project in its own right, not only for the Challenger Deposit but also for open cut mining on the Currajong deposit. Further drilling is required to fully assess the remaining resources and once completed a full scoping study will be released. Cautionary Statement The Initial Scoping Study referred to in this announcement is a preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of developing the Adelong Gold Project by developing a mine and redeveloping the processing personal facility onsite. The Initial Scoping Study referred to in this announcement is based on lower-level technical and preliminary economic assessments and is insufficient to support estimation of Ore Reserves or to provide ssurance of an economic development case at this stage, or certainty that the conclusions of the full Scoping Study will be realised. Approximately 89% of the "Life-of-Mine" production defined by this Initial Scoping Study is in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource categories and 11% is in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. The Company has concluded it has reasonable grounds for disclosing a Production Target, and that there is potential significant upside once work is concluded on the remaining 60% of the resources and other production opportunities. As there is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources, there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of further Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources or that the Production Target or preliminary economic assessment will be realised. This Initial Scoping Study is based on the material assumptions outlined elsewhere in this announcement.These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While the Company considers all the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will proveto be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the Initial Scoping Study will be achieved. ForTo achieve the potential mine development outcomes indicated in this Initial Scoping Study, funding inthe order f A$14-15million will likely be required. Investors should note that there is no certainty thatthe Company will be able to raise funding when needed, however the Company has concludedit has a reasonable basis for providing the forward-lookingstatements included in this announcement and believes that it has a "reasonable basis" to expect it will be able to fund the development of the Project. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to, or otherwise affect the value of the Company's existing shares. It is also possible that the Company could pursue other strategies to provide alternative funding options including project finance. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Initial Scoping Study. 3D Resources Ltd | www.3dresources.com.au | ASX: DDD 4/91 William Street, Melbourne VIC | T: +61 3 8611 5333 | E: info@3dresources.com.au "The Initial Scoping Study for the Adelong Gold Project demonstrates an attractive commercial project based on mining only the existing measured and indicated resources which comprise only ~40% of the current JORC resources. This underpins the project but allows on-going exploration and evaluation work to fully define the excellent opportunities for establishing a bigger long term mining project. The Company expects to finalise the full Adelong Scoping Study once some of the inferred resources representing a further ~20% of the project resources are upgraded, which on the basis of some preliminary work completed to date, could add significantly to the viability of the entire project". ASX Announcement 18 November 2021 SCOPING STUDY - SUMMARY The aim of this Initial Scoping Study on the Adelong Gold Project was to assess the different development and onlyprocessing options, demonstrate the viability of the project, prepare a plan on which exploration continued to upgrade the Inferred Resources for inclusion in the final Scoping Study but also provided the details on which discussions could be held with the NSW Government, local Council and local Community. Commenting on the Initial Scoping Study, 3D Resources Managing Director, Mr Peter Mitchell, said: use Various mining and processing options were considered as part of this Initial Scoping Study with the final selection (Base Case) showing the following results: Table 1 - Summary of the financial analysis (Based on US$1,850/oz Gold and Exchange Rate $A0.73) personal SCOPING STUDY SUMMARY Initial Capital Costs ($M)(Excludes Working Capital) $11.20 Mine Life 5 Years Production based on Initial Scoping Study(gold oz) 67,579 Cash Flow (A$M) Revenue ($M) $170.40 OPEX ($M) $100.24 For Production CAPEX ($M) $7.90 PRODUCTION CASHFLOW (Before Tax)($M) $62.26 Initial Capital Costs ($M)(Excludes Working Capital) $11.20 NET CASH FLOW(Before Tax) ($M) $51.06 IRR % (Before Tax) 62% NPV (5%) Before Tax ($M) $39.20 As with all forecasts, any variations in the gold price, gold recovery and changes operating cost estimates can change the outcome of these forecasts. Tabulated below in Table 2 is a sensitivity analysis based on a 5% Change to some of the assumptions. www.3dresources.com.au www.3dresources.com.au ASX Announcement 18 November 2021 use only Table 2 - Sensitivity to changes in operating conditions SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS Net Cash Flow Change in Cash $M Flow % Change Base Case $51.06 Gold price 5% $59.25 16.02% -5% $42.89 -16.02% Recovery 5% $59.25 16.02% -5% $42.89 -16.02% Mining cost $/t 5% $48.00 -6.01% -5% $54.14 6.01% Process cost $/t 5% $49.77 -2.54% -5% $52.37 2.54% Substantial further upside potential exists as this Initial Scoping Study has only assessed the economics based on mining ~40% of the current published resources at Adelong. Key targets for improving this Initial Scoping Study re: personal • An initial pit optimisation on the Inferred Resources at Caledonian has shown that based on cost estimates for mining, processing and administration that an open cut at Caledonian can potentially recover around 70% of the 30,000oz of the gold in Caledonian Inferred Resources which could add materially to the project. Further drilling will be required to fully assess the resources in sufficient detail for inclusion in the final Scoping Study. • The Mullock Dumps scattered around many of the historic mines around Adelong have not been brought into a JORC resource but have historically been extensively tested, bulk sampled and included in historical feasibility studies as Mineable Reserves. It is not the plan of the company to construct a pilot test plant in order to replicate the earlier test work, but assay data shows this material is above cut-off grade. Recent metallurgical testing of dump material from various mullock dump sites has shown that the gold in this material is recoverable in the proposed processing plant and would be For expected to be processed and add to any future commercial production. • The absence of detailed exploration drill data in the case of some of the "Inferred Resources" has prevented a detailed mine plan to develop the underground potential for mining at Currajong, Donkey Hill and Caledonian. Further drilling is required • Recent drilling below the proposed Challenger Open Cut has demonstrated higher grade intersects than previous drilling had shown. This is likely to allow commercial development of some of the mineralisation below the planned open cut that have not been included in the current Production Targets. Table 4 Source of Estimated Profits in relation to Mineral Resource Categories and Production Schedules. ASX Announcement 18 November 2021 This Base Case analysis demonstrates the viability of the Adelong Gold Project and is the basis for planning/assessing the staged development of this project. However, the Scoping Study also provides a framework for assessing future project requirements (government approvals, additional drilling needed to only permit mine planning for underground development of resources excluded from this study) but also sets the basic parameters and mine plans for the Company to obtain competitive quotes from contractors. Table 3 - Production Targets used in the Scoping Study Contained Gold Production Targets Tonnes (t) Grade g/t Au Contained Gold (g) (oz) use 372,218 3.84 1,412,899 45,426 Challenger Open Cut Challenger Underground 74,782 3.59 268,703 8,639 Currajong Open Cut 262,141 2.27 595,713 19,153 Total Treated 709,141 3.21 2,277,315 73,218 personal This Initial Scoping Study is based mainly upon Measured and Indicated Resources representing 89% of the Production Target. Table 4 demonstrates this and it is the Company's view that the project would be viable based solely on these Measured and Indicated Resources. It should be noted that a large portion of the mainly "Inferred Resources" were not included in the Production Targets as they required more detailed drilling to allow mine planning and cost estimates to be properly assessed. In addition, all the resources estimates for this project were independently assessed and similarly, all the production targets generated from those resources were generated by independent consultants. The Company considers the production targets are a reasonable assessment of potential production within the level of accuracy of the Scoping Study. Estimated Inferred & Contribution Measured and Other Production Targets To Earnings ($M) Indicated Resources Resources Schedule Challenger Open Cut $48.9M 96% 4% Year 1-3 Challenger Underground $8.0M 100% Years 4-5 Currajong Open Cut $13.2M 69% 31% Years 3-4 Capital Cost(LOM) ($19.1M) Expected Earnings ($M) $51.1M 89% 11% For Before Tax www.3dresources.com.au ASX Announcement 18 November 2021 ASSUMPTIONS ADOPTED FOR INITIAL SCOPING STUDY The Initial Scoping study is based upon a number of assumptions of which the major ones are summarised below: only • Gold Price US$ 1,850/oz and US$0.73 Exchange rate • On average the Scoping study would be accurate to 35%- 40% • Initial target production as outlined in Table 3 with production scheduling broadly in the order listed use • Mining Costs are based on Contract Mining rates quoted for the project so involve low capital outlay • Rebuilding much of the plant to increase processing capacity from around 6t/hr to 35t/hr represents the major initial capital requirement. Of the $11.2M Capital costs set out in Table 1, around $10.6M (93%) is expected to be spent on the Processing Plant Upgrade (includes spares/first fill consumables). This plant includes: o A 3 stage crushing and 2 stage grinding circuit (P80 1mm and 350µ) (inc a new rod mill) o Gravity recovery circuit to process ground ore between >2.5mm and <38µ using two banks of spirals personal following each grinding stage. o A Knelson Concentrator used to scavenge any gold from the spiral's tailings. o Regrind followed by intense cyanide leach of the gravity concentrate o The less than 38µ material generated from grinding and tails from the intense cyanide leach would then be combined and subjected to a low cyanide leach circuit o Gold recovered by activated carbon and gold bullion recovered by conventional circuit o Tailings from cyanide circuit deposited in a tailings dam after processing through a detox circuit, while fine sand tailings generated from the gravity circuit would be stacked • Additional working capital of around $3M is assumed to start the project • Start up production based on 120,000tpa (single shift) moving to 240,000tpa in year 3 • Based on metallurgical test work, the spirals would be expected to generate ~20g/t Au that can be leached from around ~10% mass pull. Cyanide used to leach the concentrates and "fines"(<38µ) with an overall gold recovery of +92% expected to be achieved. Test work on mineralisation from several mines that form the Adelong Project has also shown that all these deposits are amenable to gravity gold recovery For • Power is to be supplied by 3 existing diesel gensets and the purchase of an additional unit for the crushing circuit • Water supply is to be delivered from the discharge from the Adelong Sewerage plant (currently discharged into the Adelong Creek after processing) and potable water from the town water supply • Other infrastructure requirements are to be supplied from regional towns such as Adelong (>900 people) and Tumut(>6,000 people) and Wagga (~64,000 people) • To implement the full scope of the Scoping Study, various government approvals will be required to expand production to 240,000tpa, to develop the satellite ore deposits, and enlarge the open cut mine at Challenger to the extent proposed. 