    DDD   AU000000DDD5

3D RESOURCES LIMITED

(DDD)
Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials 
Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news

3D Resources : Investor Presentation - Adelong Project

12/22/2021 | 05:47pm EST
onlyuseInvestor Presentation

December 2021

ersonal3dresources.com.au

Important Information

The release, publication or distribution of this presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this presentation is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

onlyDISCLAIMER

This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or solicitation to purchase, any securities. Such Offer can be made only through proper subscription documentation and only to investors meeting strict suitability requirements. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. In providing this presentation 3D Resources Limited ACN 120 973 775 and its subsidiaries ("DDD") has not considered the financial position or needs of the recipient. Persons needing advice should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, attorney, accountant or other independent financial and legal advisors.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Various statements in this presentation constitute statements relating to intentions, future acts and events. Such statements are generally classified as "forward looking statements" and involve useknown and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause those future acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from what is presented or implicitly portrayed herein. Words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. DDD caution shareholders and prospective shareholders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of DDD only as of the date of this presentation. The

forward-looking statements made in this presentation relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made.

COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT

Information relating to Exploration Results, geological data , and metallurgical testing has been compiled by Mr. Peter Mitchell. Mr Peter Mitchell is a Member (#104810) of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum. He is Managing Director and paid by 3D Resources Ltd. Peter Mitchell has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a ersonalCompetent Person (CP) as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (the JORC Code). Mr Peter Mitchell

believes that these Resource Estimates fairly represent the resources the subject of this Report.

The information relating to JORC 2012 Resource Estimates and Pit Optimisation studies and Mine Plans which generated the Production Targets for the open cut mines were completed by Robin Rankin. Robin Rankin is a Competent Person who is a Member (#110551) of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM) and accredited since 2000 as a Chartered Professional (CP) by the AusIMM in the Geology discipline. Robin Rankin provided this information to his Client 3D Resources Limited as paid consulting work in his capacity as Principal Consulting Geologist and operator of independent geological consultancy GeoRes. He and GeoRes are professionally and financially independent in the general sense and specifically of their Client and of the Client's project. This consulting was provided on a paid basis, governed by a (in this case an on-going engagement) scope of work and a fee and expenses schedule, and the results or conclusions reported were not contingent on payments. Robin Rankin has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person (CP) as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (the JORC Code). Robin Rankin consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

2

Contents

onlyInvestment Highlights Corporate

Projects Overview

Current Position useInitial Scoping Study

Corporate Strategy Road Map

Projects

ersonalPlant and Development Options Contacts

Resources Statement (JORC 2012)

4

5

6

7

8

11

12

13

18

19

20

Resource of
80k ozs @3.77g/t​ Au
Currajong Deposit Resource of 45k ozs @ 2.61g/t​ Au
Donkey Hill Deposit Resource of 17k ozs @ 5.03g/t​ Au
Caledonian Deposit Resource of 30k ozs @ 5.94g/t​ Au
Challenger Deposit
170K Total JORC Resource1​

Investment Highlights

onlyAdelong

G ldfield (NSW) Pr jects​

use Historic production of 800k ozs

Exploration permit covers 70km2

Mining permit covers 1.5km2​

Initial target > Flagship ersonalCh llenger Gold Project,

given historical production and existing Resource

Significant

Resource Potential​

  • Project Resources at the time 3D Resources acquired the project were 1.35Mt @ 2.9g/t Au (126,000oz)
  • 3D Resources has substantially increased the project resources (36%) and average grade
    (26%) to the current project resources of 1.46Mt @ 3.67g/tAu (171,700oz)

Permitted with Processing Options

  • Mining permit in place​
  • Processing plant on site with 100% ownership​
  • Potential to use the mullock to commission the upgraded plant and generate early cashflow

Near Term Production Target​

  • Metallurgical testing completed and confirms major part of the gold can be recovered through
    a low-cost gravity ​process
  • Plant upgrades include major increase in plant capacity to improve process economics​
  • Scoping studies expected to be completed in 1Q22

1 R f r ASX Announcements dated 29 September 2021and 5 October 2021

4

Corporate

Directors & Key Management

only

Ian Hastings

Peter Mitchell

•A Director, CFO and Company

Non-Executive Chairman

Executive Director (Managing

Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary

Director)

•A lawyer and accountant with many

•A qualified Geologist with experience

•A Chartered Accountant with over 30

•Holds a Bachelor of Commerce and is

years experience in corporate

in gold, uranium, mineral sands, and

years' experience and has a strong

a member of the Chartered

finance, investment, securities

base metals projects, and is a former

knowledge of the mining and

Accountants Australia and NZ

markets compliance and regulation

mining advisor to the Department of

resources sector in Australia

•Has over 30 years' experience in the

Mines and Energy, Northern Territory

•Key competencies in corporate

Secretary of listed, unlisted and

finance Industry and regulatory

•Has many years' experience in the

advising, exploration, materials

private companies operating across a

use

mining industry and has worked on

processing, marketing and financial

broad range of industries

bodies

mining projects around the world

management in relation to junior

•His focus is on financial reporting,

mining

treasury management, management

accounting and corporate services,

areas

Share Price

ersonal(M)VolumeShare

300

$0.0070

Volume

250

Price

$0.0060

200

$0.0050

150

$0.0040

$0.0030

100

$0.0020

50

$0.0010

0

$0.0000

Jan 2021

Feb 2021

Mar 2021

Apr 2021

May 2021

Jun 2021

Jul 2021

Aug 2021

Sep 2021

Oct 2021

Nov 2021

Dec 2021

Shareholders

Top 20 Shareholders

Others

66.76%

33.24%

As of 20 Dec 2021

Corporate

ASX Ticker

DDD

Share Price (as at 20 Dec 2021)

A$0.0035

3,880m

Shares on issue (30 Jun 2021)

Options & Perf. Rights (30 Jun

375m

2021)

A$13.58m

Market cap (undiluted)

Debt (30 Jun 2021)

A$0.0m

52 week trading range

$0.003 -

$0.006

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

3d Resources Limited published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 22:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
