    DDD   AU000000DDD5

3D RESOURCES LIMITED

(DDD)
3D Resources : Update - Proposed issue of securities - DDD

02/11/2022 | 12:18am EST
Proposed issue of securities

Update Summary

Entity name

3D RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

11/2/2022

Reason for update to a previous announcement

Final settlement and issue date of securities in relation to the placement will take place on 14 February 2022.

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

3D RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

15120973775

1.3

ASX issuer code

DDD

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Final settlement and issue date of securities in relation to the placement will take place on 14 February 2022.

1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update

4/2/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

11/2/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

DDD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

300,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00300

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o

of the proposed +securities are appropriate and

+securities on ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted Options, exercise price $0.005, expiry 31 May

2024

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

130,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

120.000.000 issued for every 5 Shares issued under the Placement investors will receive 2 free attaching options.

10,000,000 issued as part consideration for services provided in relation to the capital raise.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Options details

+Security currency AUD - Australian Dollar

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD 0.0050

31/5/2024

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

DDD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

130,000,000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

P rt 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

14/2/2022

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

Yes

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

130,000,000 unlisted options

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?

300,000,000

7D.1c ( ii ) Please explain why the entity has chosen to do a placement rather than a +pro rata issue or an offer

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

3d Resources Limited published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 05:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
