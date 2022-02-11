3D Resources : Update - Proposed issue of securities - DDD
02/11/2022 | 12:18am EST
Proposed issue of securities
Update Summary
Entity name
3D RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
11/2/2022
Reason for update to a previous announcement
Final settlement and issue date of securities in relation to the placement will take place on 14 February 2022.
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
1 / 7
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
3D RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
15120973775
1.3
ASX issuer code
DDD
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Final settlement and issue date of securities in relation to the placement will take place on 14 February 2022.
1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update
4/2/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
11/2/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
2 / 7
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
Yes
securities in a class that is already
consideration?
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
DDD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
300,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
Yes
In what currency is the cash
What is the issue price per
consideration being paid?
+security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00300
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
3 / 7
Proposed issue of securities
Attaching +Security
Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o
of the proposed +securities are appropriate and
+securities on ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Unlisted Options, exercise price $0.005, expiry 31 May
2024
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
130,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
120.000.000 issued for every 5 Shares issued under the Placement investors will receive 2 free attaching options.
10,000,000 issued as part consideration for services provided in relation to the capital raise.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
4 / 7
Proposed issue of securities
Options details
+Security currency AUD - Australian Dollar
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD 0.0050
31/5/2024
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
DDD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
130,000,000
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
P rt 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
14/2/2022
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%
Yes
Yes
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
130,000,000 unlisted options
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's
additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's
additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?
300,000,000
7D.1c ( ii ) Please explain why the entity has chosen to do a placement rather than a +pro rata issue or an offer
Proposed issue of securities
5 / 7
