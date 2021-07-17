Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. 3D Systems Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DDD   US88554D2053

3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(DDD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

3D : Did You Acquire (DDD) Before May 6, 2020? Johnson Fistel Investigates 3D Systems; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

07/17/2021 | 08:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of 3D Systems Corporation ("3D" or the "Company") NYSE: DDD) against certain of its officers and directors. 

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of 3D from May 6, 2020 and March 1, 2021 (the "Class Period").

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) 3D lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of 3D, holding shares before May 6, 2020, you may have standing to hold 3D harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. 

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. 

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of 3D, holding shares before May 6, 2020, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising.  Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/did-you-acquire-ddd-before-may-6-2020-johnson-fistel-investigates-3d-systems-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-301335971.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION
08:54a3D : Did You Acquire (DDD) Before May 6, 2020? Johnson Fistel Investigates 3D Sy..
PR
07/133D Systems Introduces First Material for Long-Term Use Production Parts Manuf..
GL
07/133D Systems Introduces First Material for Long-Term Use Production Parts Manuf..
CI
07/123D Systems Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
07/023D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED B : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
06/293D : Rodin Cars Manufactures 3D-printed Gearbox for Bespoke Supercar with 3D Sys..
AQ
06/293D : Provides Metal Additive Manufacturing Solutions to Rodin Cars
MT
06/29Rodin Cars Manufactures 3D-printed Gearbox for Bespoke Supercar with 3D Syste..
GL
06/283D Systems Expands Technology Leadership Team to Capitalize on & Accelerate O..
GL
06/283D Systems Appoints David Leigh, Joins as Chief Technology Officer for Additi..
CI
More news