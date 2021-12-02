Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. 3D Systems Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DDD   US88554D2053

3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(DDD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

3D : Names Claudia Napal Drayton to Board of Directors - Form 8-K

12/02/2021 | 04:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3D Systems Names Claudia Napal Drayton to Board of Directors

  • Veteran finance executive brings exceptional life science and medical device expertise to Board of Directors

ROCK HILL, S.C., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced the appointment of Ms. Claudia Napal Drayton to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Drayton currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI), a life sciences company focused on technology related to protein sequencing and genomics for the healthcare industry.

"We are delighted to welcome Claudia to our Board of Directors," said Chip McClure, chairman of the board of 3D Systems. "Her outstanding career as a finance leader, in roles ranging from public accounting to sophisticated medical devices and, in recent years, biotech companies, will prove invaluable to both our Audit Committee and our Board in general."

In commenting on Ms. Drayton's appointment, Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and chief executive officer of 3D Systems added, "Claudia brings additional depth to our Board in key areas of healthcare and biotechnology that will serve us well as we continue to accelerate our efforts in medical devices, orthopedics and the increasingly exciting new arena of regenerative medicine."

Ms. Drayton began her career in public accounting with Arthur Andersen and then moved to Medtronic, a global leader in medical devices, where she held positions of increasing responsibility in the finance organization over her 15-year tenure. These included Chief Financial Officer for both the Peripheral Vascular and the Integrated Health Solutions business units. In 2015, Ms. Drayton left Medtronic to assume the role of Chief Financial Officer of Nuwellis, and, more recently, of Quantum-Si, an emerging biotech company. These leadership roles have provided tremendous exposure to all aspects of a successful and disciplined healthcare business, including international operations gained through her ex-patriot assignment in Europe with Medtronic. As an active public company CFO, Claudia is intimately familiar with all aspects of financial controls and SEC reporting, as well as the unique requirements of the global healthcare industry.

"It's an honor to join the 3D Systems Board of Directors at this point in the company's transformation," said Ms. Drayton. "I'm excited about 3D Systems' history of innovation, and the success it has clearly demonstrated through its focus on the healthcare industry. The potential for 3D printing in medical device applications, as well as a tremendous range of biological applications within the human body, offer outstanding opportunities for growth and value creation as new solutions are brought to patients in need around the world."

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About 3D Systems
More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading Additive Manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems' solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com
Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b6b5817-8828-4aa5-bebd-299405138c00



Disclaimer

3D Systems Corporation published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 21:20:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION
04:22p3D : Names Claudia Napal Drayton to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
04:19p3D SYSTEMS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fin..
AQ
10:16a3D Systems Names Claudia Napal Drayton to Board of Directors
GL
10:16a3D Systems Names Claudia Napal Drayton to Board of Directors
GL
12/013D SYSTEMS CORP : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12/013D Systems Corporation acquired Volumetric, Inc. for $400 million.
CI
11/23INSIDER SELL : 3D Systems
MT
11/19Berenberg Bank Adjusts 3D Systems' Price Target to $22 From $24, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
11/173D : Announces Closing of Upsized Offering of $460.0 Million of 0% Convertible Senior Note..
PU
11/173D SYSTEMS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 609 M - -
Net income 2021 312 M - -
Net cash 2021 412 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 741 M 2 741 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,83x
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 995
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
3D Systems Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 21,33 $
Average target price 26,57 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey A. Graves President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jagtar Narula Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles G. McClure Chairman
Charles W. Hull Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brent Stucker Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION110.78%2 726
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.14.13%52 857
AMPHENOL CORPORATION23.24%47 836
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-31.17%44 054
HEXAGON AB27.62%40 831
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.9.08%39 057