Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  3D Systems Corporation    DDD

3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(DDD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

3D SYSTEMS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3D Systems Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

04/09/2021 | 09:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) securities between May 6, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 8, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 2, 2021, 3D Systems filed a NT-10-K with the SEC, stating that their 10- K filing would be delayed.

On this news, 3D Systems’ stock price fell $7.62 per share, or more than 19.6%, from closing at $38.79 per share on March 1, 2021 to close at $31.17 per share on March 2, 2021, damaging investors.

The complaint, filed on May 9, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D Systems’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased 3D Systems securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION
04/093D SYSTEMS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Law..
BU
04/09DDD INVESTOR ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages 3D Systems Corp. Investors with L..
BU
03/24SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
03/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
03/183D  : Teams Up with Huntington Ingalls to Develop Alloys for Direct Metal Printi..
MT
03/183D Systems & Huntington Ingalls Industries Collaborating to Qualify Corrosion..
GL
03/163D SYSTEMS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating 3D Systems Corpo..
BU
03/12SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
03/09INVESTIGATION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securi..
PR
03/09ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 576 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,28 M - -
Net cash 2021 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2 145x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 985 M 2 985 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,00x
EV / Sales 2022 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 995
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
3D Systems Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 25,43 $
Last Close Price 23,90 $
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey A. Graves President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jagtar Narula Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles G. McClure Chairman
Charles W. Hull Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Scott Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION128.05%3 006
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.26.32%70 608
HP INC.31.27%40 365
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION30.38%22 327
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY32.83%20 480
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC28.70%18 935
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ