Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. 3D Systems Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DDD   US88554D2053

3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(DDD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD

07/02/2021 | 09:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD).  

On March 1, 2021, the Company disclosed that the filing of its 10K annual report would be delayed, due primarily to "the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses." Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether 3D's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to 3D's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of 3D shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ddd/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-systems-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-3d-systems-corporation---ddd-301325265.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION
07/023D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED B : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
06/293D  : Rodin Cars Manufactures 3D-printed Gearbox for Bespoke Supercar with 3D Sy..
AQ
06/293D  : Provides Metal Additive Manufacturing Solutions to Rodin Cars
MT
06/29Rodin Cars Manufactures 3D-printed Gearbox for Bespoke Supercar with 3D Syste..
GL
06/283D Systems Expands Technology Leadership Team to Capitalize on & Accelerate O..
GL
06/25INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at 3D Systems
MT
06/22SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Manage Narrow Rise as Biotechs Flatten
MT
06/22SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Erasing Mid-Morning Weakness
MT
06/223D  : CollPlant to Co-Develop Regenerative Soft Tissue Matrix for Breast Reconst..
MT
06/183D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED B : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
More news