    DDD   US88554D2053

3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(DDD)
  Report
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD

07/23/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD).

On March 1, 2021, the Company disclosed that the filing of its 10K annual report would be delayed, due primarily to “the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses.” Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether 3D’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to 3D’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of 3D shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ddd/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 595 M - -
Net income 2021 31,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 110x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 229 M 3 229 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,19x
EV / Sales 2022 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 995
Free-Float 96,1%
Technical analysis trends 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 25,82 $
Average target price 23,83 $
Spread / Average Target -7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey A. Graves President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jagtar Narula Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles G. McClure Chairman
Charles W. Hull Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Scott Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION146.37%4 914
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.30.90%75 987
HP INC.14.68%35 689
GOERTEK INC.5.25%22 213
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION15.09%21 682
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.29.54%20 478