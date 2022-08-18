3D Systems Announces Appointment of Dr. Toby Cosgrove and Dr. Bon Ku as Members of its Medical Advisory Board

ROCK HILL, S.C., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced the appointment of Dr. Toby Cosgrove, former president & chief executive officer of the Cleveland Clinic, and Dr. Bon Ku, director of the Health Design Lab at Thomas Jefferson University, as the fourth and fifth members of the company’s recently established Medical Advisory Board (MAB). Dr. Cosgrove and Dr. Ku will join former Health & Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Dr. Stephen K. Klasko, and former U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David J. Shulkin as members of the advisory board. The Board’s primary mission is to provide strategic input, guidance, and recommendations for the company’s expanding efforts in regenerative medicine.



Dr. Cosgrove has distinguished himself as a leader of one of the world’s most recognized healthcare institutions, a renowned medical practitioner, and as a forward-looking healthcare innovator. Having been affiliated with the Cleveland Clinic healthcare system for nearly 50 years, Dr. Cosgrove served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2004 to 2017 and is currently an Executive Advisor to the Clinic. As President and CEO, Dr. Cosgrove oversaw a $6 billion annual revenue institution comprised of the Cleveland Clinic, over 20 Ohio-based hospitals, family health centers, and surgical facilities, as well as Cleveland Clinic affiliates in other U.S. states and internationally. During Dr. Cosgrove’s tenure leading the Cleveland Clinic, it was ranked among the top three hospitals in America by U.S. News and World Report, and he championed a broad range of initiatives to improve clinical outcomes, increase patient satisfaction, and focus the Clinic’s delivery of health care services around specific organ systems and diseases.

Prior to serving as the Cleveland Clinic’s top executive, Dr. Cosgrove was a cardiac surgeon at the Clinic and served as Chairman of its Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery from 1989 to 2004. He has performed more than 22,000 operations over the course of his career and is widely regarded as a pioneer in the field of advanced surgical techniques. Deeply committed to medical innovation and to applying new technologies for the benefit of patients, Dr. Cosgrove has over 30 patents filed for new medical and clinical products used in surgical environments.

Dr. Bon Ku has enjoyed a distinguished career as both a practicing medical clinician and as a visionary proponent of using technology-based innovations to solve pressing healthcare challenges. Dr. Ku is the Marta and Robert Adelson Professor of Medicine and Design at Thomas Jefferson University as well as an emergency physician at the University’s Sidney Kimmel Medical College.

Dr. Ku is widely regarded as an authority on accelerating healthcare innovation through the use of modern technological tools such as virtualization, digital modeling, prototyping, and additive manufacturing. He is the co-founder and Director of Thomas Jefferson University’s Health Design Lab, a unique institution that works with medical students, researchers, and physicians to develop new medical devices and innovative design concepts for the healthcare sector. The Health Design Lab led by Dr. Ku features a clinical 3D printing and bioprinting lab and is home to the JeffSolves MedTech initiative, which serves as a center for the incubation and commercialization of new medical technologies. Dr. Ku is also the author of numerous peer-reviewed publications focusing on the application of 3D-printed medical devices and digital models to improve surgical outcomes, optimize treatments, and make advancements in personalized medicine.

Commenting on the appointments of Drs. Cosgrove and Ku, 3D Systems’ President and CEO, Dr. Jeffrey Graves stated, “We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Dr. Cosgrove and Dr. Ku to our Medical Advisory Board. These two professionals have impeccable track records of combining hands-on medical practice experience with a clear passion for utilizing innovative approaches and modern technology to transform healthcare outcomes. Both Dr. Cosgrove and Dr. Ku will be uniquely positioned to advise 3D Systems as we build a world-class regenerative medicine business and pursue 3D printing-based advancements in areas such as accelerated pharmaceutical development, human tissue and organ printing, medical device innovation, and personalized medicine.”

